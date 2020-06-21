1365 Clayton Street Main Floor

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking internet access

Unit Main Floor Available 07/01/20 Fully Remodeled Congress Park Duplex - Property Id: 66180



Tired of apartment living? Available is this beautifully remodeled main floor duplex in a great location close to Congress Park, Capitol Hill, City Park, Denver Zoo, Botanic Gardens, Cheesman Park and more. This duplex has 950 square feet, one large bedroom with two closets, an office area/mudroom, full bathroom with Granite counter, new tub and toilet, living room, dining room, large kitchen and entry foyer. This duplex has been completely remodeled with beautiful hardwood floors throughout, all new paint, large window A/C unit, window coverings, two entrances and a kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances including Gas Stove, Granite counters, backsplash, dishwasher, microwave and new oak cabinets. Common areas include the basement with storage space and free washer/dryer, shared yard with a new privacy fence and front foyer. There is an off street parking spot, two are available if needed and rent includes all utilities except for cable TV and Internet.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/66180

Property Id 66180



(RLNE5836177)