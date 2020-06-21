All apartments in Denver
1365 Clayton Street Main Floor

1365 Clayton Street · (720) 623-7812
Location

1365 Clayton Street, Denver, CO 80206
Congress Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit Main Floor · Avail. Jul 1

$2,195

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
Unit Main Floor Available 07/01/20 Fully Remodeled Congress Park Duplex - Property Id: 66180

Tired of apartment living? Available is this beautifully remodeled main floor duplex in a great location close to Congress Park, Capitol Hill, City Park, Denver Zoo, Botanic Gardens, Cheesman Park and more. This duplex has 950 square feet, one large bedroom with two closets, an office area/mudroom, full bathroom with Granite counter, new tub and toilet, living room, dining room, large kitchen and entry foyer. This duplex has been completely remodeled with beautiful hardwood floors throughout, all new paint, large window A/C unit, window coverings, two entrances and a kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances including Gas Stove, Granite counters, backsplash, dishwasher, microwave and new oak cabinets. Common areas include the basement with storage space and free washer/dryer, shared yard with a new privacy fence and front foyer. There is an off street parking spot, two are available if needed and rent includes all utilities except for cable TV and Internet.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/66180
Property Id 66180

(RLNE5836177)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1365 Clayton Street Main Floor have any available units?
1365 Clayton Street Main Floor has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1365 Clayton Street Main Floor have?
Some of 1365 Clayton Street Main Floor's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1365 Clayton Street Main Floor currently offering any rent specials?
1365 Clayton Street Main Floor isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1365 Clayton Street Main Floor pet-friendly?
Yes, 1365 Clayton Street Main Floor is pet friendly.
Does 1365 Clayton Street Main Floor offer parking?
Yes, 1365 Clayton Street Main Floor does offer parking.
Does 1365 Clayton Street Main Floor have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1365 Clayton Street Main Floor offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1365 Clayton Street Main Floor have a pool?
No, 1365 Clayton Street Main Floor does not have a pool.
Does 1365 Clayton Street Main Floor have accessible units?
No, 1365 Clayton Street Main Floor does not have accessible units.
Does 1365 Clayton Street Main Floor have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1365 Clayton Street Main Floor has units with dishwashers.
