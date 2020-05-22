All apartments in Denver
Last updated February 4 2020 at 11:48 AM

1350 South Corona Street

1350 South Corona Street · No Longer Available
Location

1350 South Corona Street, Denver, CO 80210
Washington Park West

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This house is located in an unbeatable location just a half block from Washington Park and a couple more to I25. Upstairs has a nice open lay out with 2 living areas connected by a new Kitchen. The 2 bedrooms upstairs share a bathroom and the one downstairs has its own. The laundry room has tons of storage in it and the back yard is fenced in with a 2 car garage.

Please call/text/email Alex Wolfson anytime to schedule a showing. 8037302866
visit www.sophisticatedproperties.com to check out our other properties and www.milehighleasing.com for apartment help

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1350-s-corona-st-denver-co-80210-usa/7f510640-1f92-425c-9029-f5ced0e84f80

(RLNE5348735)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1350 South Corona Street have any available units?
1350 South Corona Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 1350 South Corona Street currently offering any rent specials?
1350 South Corona Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1350 South Corona Street pet-friendly?
No, 1350 South Corona Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1350 South Corona Street offer parking?
Yes, 1350 South Corona Street offers parking.
Does 1350 South Corona Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1350 South Corona Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1350 South Corona Street have a pool?
No, 1350 South Corona Street does not have a pool.
Does 1350 South Corona Street have accessible units?
No, 1350 South Corona Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1350 South Corona Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1350 South Corona Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1350 South Corona Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1350 South Corona Street does not have units with air conditioning.

