1340 Sheridan Boulevard

*** 14-15 MONTH LEASE ***



*** MOVE IN BEOFRE JANUARY 1ST 2020 AND GET 2 MONTHS RENT FREE!!!! ***



This luxurious 2 bedroom, 4 bathroom townhome in Sloans Lake will welcome you with 1,633 square feet of living space!



The stunning kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, a pantry for extra storage, an island, and a large bar height counter that allows you to entertain friends and family. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, a master bedroom with private bath, walk-in shower with custom tile, walk in closets, a cozy fireplace, a crawl space, and washer and dryer in unit for an additional $100/month. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.



Enjoy the spectacular mountain/city views of Colorado like Downtown Denver, Pikes Peak, and Longs Peak from the patio, balcony, and deck. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails. Also nearby are Downtown Denver, Golden, Sloans Lake, Edgewater, and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25.



Dogs under 25 pounds are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Rent includes water, sewer, trash, recycling, yard care, and snow removal.



