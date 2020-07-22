All apartments in Denver
1340 Sheridan Boulevard

1340 Sheridan Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1340 Sheridan Boulevard, Denver, CO 80214
West Colfax

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
cats allowed
*** 14-15 MONTH LEASE ***

*** MOVE IN BEOFRE JANUARY 1ST 2020 AND GET 2 MONTHS RENT FREE!!!! ***

This luxurious 2 bedroom, 4 bathroom townhome in Sloans Lake will welcome you with 1,633 square feet of living space!

The stunning kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, a pantry for extra storage, an island, and a large bar height counter that allows you to entertain friends and family. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, a master bedroom with private bath, walk-in shower with custom tile, walk in closets, a cozy fireplace, a crawl space, and washer and dryer in unit for an additional $100/month. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.

Enjoy the spectacular mountain/city views of Colorado like Downtown Denver, Pikes Peak, and Longs Peak from the patio, balcony, and deck. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails. Also nearby are Downtown Denver, Golden, Sloans Lake, Edgewater, and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25.

Dogs under 25 pounds are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Rent includes water, sewer, trash, recycling, yard care, and snow removal.

*** 14-15 MONTH LEASE ***

*** MOVE IN BEOFRE JANUARY 1ST 2020 AND GET 2 MONTHS RENT FREE!!!! ***

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1340 Sheridan Boulevard have any available units?
1340 Sheridan Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1340 Sheridan Boulevard have?
Some of 1340 Sheridan Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1340 Sheridan Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1340 Sheridan Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1340 Sheridan Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 1340 Sheridan Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 1340 Sheridan Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 1340 Sheridan Boulevard offers parking.
Does 1340 Sheridan Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1340 Sheridan Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1340 Sheridan Boulevard have a pool?
No, 1340 Sheridan Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 1340 Sheridan Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1340 Sheridan Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1340 Sheridan Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 1340 Sheridan Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
