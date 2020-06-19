1336 N Logan St #103

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

Modern Cap Hill Condo - If you've been looking for a modern condo in the middle of Cap Hill, then be sure to check out this studio. This is a very large studio, the kitchen is completed with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and ample counter space. You have your own private patio to enjoy the Denver summer nights on. If you're looking for low-maintenance living and all the benefits of living in the city, then we invite you to check out this amazing studio before it's gone!



The location is within walking distance to it all. Hudson Hill, Jelly Cafe, Thump Coffee, City O' City, Stoney's Bar & Grill, Torchy's Tacos, and many more. If you are ready to ditch the car you're just a few short blocks from the Civic Center transportation center. If you aren't quite ready for life without a car, there is a covered parking garage 1/2 block away with reasonable monthly fees.



This building is pet-friendly for dogs under 40lbs and is Smoke-Free. $1,250.00/month, 1-month security deposit. Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a $50 credit and background check.



No Cats Allowed



