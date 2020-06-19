All apartments in Denver
1336 N Logan St #103

1336 Logan Street · (720) 673-4882
Location

1336 Logan Street, Denver, CO 80203
Capitol Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit 1336 N Logan St #103 · Avail. now

$1,250

Studio · 1 Bath · 512 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Modern Cap Hill Condo - If you've been looking for a modern condo in the middle of Cap Hill, then be sure to check out this studio. This is a very large studio, the kitchen is completed with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and ample counter space. You have your own private patio to enjoy the Denver summer nights on. If you're looking for low-maintenance living and all the benefits of living in the city, then we invite you to check out this amazing studio before it's gone!

The location is within walking distance to it all. Hudson Hill, Jelly Cafe, Thump Coffee, City O' City, Stoney's Bar & Grill, Torchy's Tacos, and many more. If you are ready to ditch the car you're just a few short blocks from the Civic Center transportation center. If you aren't quite ready for life without a car, there is a covered parking garage 1/2 block away with reasonable monthly fees.

This building is pet-friendly for dogs under 40lbs and is Smoke-Free. $1,250.00/month, 1-month security deposit. Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a $50 credit and background check.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5762722)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1336 N Logan St #103 have any available units?
1336 N Logan St #103 has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1336 N Logan St #103 have?
Some of 1336 N Logan St #103's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1336 N Logan St #103 currently offering any rent specials?
1336 N Logan St #103 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1336 N Logan St #103 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1336 N Logan St #103 is pet friendly.
Does 1336 N Logan St #103 offer parking?
Yes, 1336 N Logan St #103 does offer parking.
Does 1336 N Logan St #103 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1336 N Logan St #103 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1336 N Logan St #103 have a pool?
No, 1336 N Logan St #103 does not have a pool.
Does 1336 N Logan St #103 have accessible units?
No, 1336 N Logan St #103 does not have accessible units.
Does 1336 N Logan St #103 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1336 N Logan St #103 does not have units with dishwashers.
