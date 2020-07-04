1331 North Marion Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher dogs allowed

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking internet access

This unit is part of a beautiful Triplex located on an oversized lot - less than 3 blocks from Cheesman Park! Each unit has a private entrance, outdoor space and updates throughout. There is a dedicated parking space and laundry for the building! Don't miss this incredible unit with hardwood floors, granite countertops, original claw footed bathtub and and great updates throughout. The spacious living room opens to a second story loft. The kitchen is full of charm with hardwood floors, island, built-ins and stainless steel appliances. The spacious bedroom has tons of natural light and there is an additional loft. The unit is complete with a spacious loft!



monthly rent is $1700

Additional $145 covers all of the utilities including internet



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1331-n-marion-st-denver-co-80218-usa-unit-b/2402e500-8025-4fd2-b957-b258add2602a



(RLNE5821308)