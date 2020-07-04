All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1331 North Marion Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1331 North Marion Street
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:59 AM

1331 North Marion Street

1331 Marion Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Cheesman Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1331 Marion Street, Denver, CO 80218
Cheesman Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
This unit is part of a beautiful Triplex located on an oversized lot - less than 3 blocks from Cheesman Park! Each unit has a private entrance, outdoor space and updates throughout. There is a dedicated parking space and laundry for the building! Don't miss this incredible unit with hardwood floors, granite countertops, original claw footed bathtub and and great updates throughout. The spacious living room opens to a second story loft. The kitchen is full of charm with hardwood floors, island, built-ins and stainless steel appliances. The spacious bedroom has tons of natural light and there is an additional loft. The unit is complete with a spacious loft!

monthly rent is $1700
Additional $145 covers all of the utilities including internet

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1331-n-marion-st-denver-co-80218-usa-unit-b/2402e500-8025-4fd2-b957-b258add2602a

(RLNE5821308)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1331 North Marion Street have any available units?
1331 North Marion Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1331 North Marion Street have?
Some of 1331 North Marion Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1331 North Marion Street currently offering any rent specials?
1331 North Marion Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1331 North Marion Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1331 North Marion Street is pet friendly.
Does 1331 North Marion Street offer parking?
Yes, 1331 North Marion Street offers parking.
Does 1331 North Marion Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1331 North Marion Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1331 North Marion Street have a pool?
No, 1331 North Marion Street does not have a pool.
Does 1331 North Marion Street have accessible units?
No, 1331 North Marion Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1331 North Marion Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1331 North Marion Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Grand
1707 Chestnut Pl
Denver, CO 80202
Detroit Terraces
1530 Detroit St
Denver, CO 80206
1412 Steele
1412 Steele St
Denver, CO 80206
Four Mile Flats
1150 S Cherry St
Denver, CO 80246
The Pamela Apartments
2483 S Vine St
Denver, CO 80210
Patina
65 Ogden St
Denver, CO 80218
Modera Cap Hill
1200 Grant Street
Denver, CO 80203
Lawrence 5
3400 Lawrence Street
Denver, CO 80205

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University