1331 North Marion Street

Amenities
This unit is part of a beautiful Triplex located on an oversized lot - less than 3 blocks from Cheesman Park! Each unit has a private entrance, outdoor space and updates throughout. There is a dedicated parking space and laundry for the building! Don't miss this incredible unit with hardwood floors, granite countertops, original claw footed bathtub and and great updates throughout. The spacious living room opens to a second story loft. The kitchen is full of charm with hardwood floors, island, built-ins and stainless steel appliances. The spacious bedroom has tons of natural light and there is an additional loft. The unit is complete with a spacious loft!
monthly rent is $1700
Additional $145 covers all of the utilities including internet
Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1331-n-marion-st-denver-co-80218-usa-unit-b/2402e500-8025-4fd2-b957-b258add2602a
(RLNE5821308)