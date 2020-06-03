1310 Cook St 12

Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed parking recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking dogs allowed pet friendly

1310 Cook - Property Id: 135669



Looking for comfort and convenience in an updated urban apartment? You'll find both here. On a street perfectly positioned between City Park and Capitol Hill in Congress Park, this Denver apartment building is right where you want to be.



Walk to the areas hippest restaurants, bars, shops, and entertainment venues, or take a short drive to downtown Denver or Cherry Creek. We've got 40 light-filled one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments in our vintage 1969 building on Cook Street, plus great residential amenities, including over 30 underground parking spaces.

