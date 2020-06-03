All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1310 Cook St 12.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1310 Cook St 12
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:46 PM

1310 Cook St 12

1310 South Cook Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1310 South Cook Street, Denver, CO 80210
Cory-Merrill

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1310 Cook - Property Id: 135669

Looking for comfort and convenience in an updated urban apartment? You'll find both here. On a street perfectly positioned between City Park and Capitol Hill in Congress Park, this Denver apartment building is right where you want to be.

Walk to the areas hippest restaurants, bars, shops, and entertainment venues, or take a short drive to downtown Denver or Cherry Creek. We've got 40 light-filled one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments in our vintage 1969 building on Cook Street, plus great residential amenities, including over 30 underground parking spaces.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/135669
Property Id 135669

(RLNE5375721)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1310 Cook St 12 have any available units?
1310 Cook St 12 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1310 Cook St 12 have?
Some of 1310 Cook St 12's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1310 Cook St 12 currently offering any rent specials?
1310 Cook St 12 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1310 Cook St 12 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1310 Cook St 12 is pet friendly.
Does 1310 Cook St 12 offer parking?
Yes, 1310 Cook St 12 offers parking.
Does 1310 Cook St 12 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1310 Cook St 12 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1310 Cook St 12 have a pool?
No, 1310 Cook St 12 does not have a pool.
Does 1310 Cook St 12 have accessible units?
No, 1310 Cook St 12 does not have accessible units.
Does 1310 Cook St 12 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1310 Cook St 12 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Best Cities for Families 2019
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AMLI Riverfront Green
1750 Little Raven Street
Denver, CO 80202
Alexan Cherry Creek
55 N Cook St
Denver, CO 80206
AMLI Denargo Market
2525 Wewatta Way
Denver, CO 80216
2020 Lawrence
2020 Lawrence St
Denver, CO 80205
Latitude 40
370 E 11th Ave
Denver, CO 80203
Metropolis
1011 Colorado Blvd
Denver, CO 80206
Ivy Crossing
2470 S Quebec St
Denver, CO 80231
Highland Place
3372 W 38th Ave
Denver, CO 80211

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University