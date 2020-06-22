1285 Yates St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This property is available now!



This West Colfax neighborhood is one of the most desirable areas in Denver that is high in demand. Located close to light rail, downtown and the Sloan's Lake Redevelopment project currently underway.



We have a 3 bedroom/2 bath house with a detached 2-car garage. All kitchen appliances and a washer and dryer are included. New carpet has been installed upstairs. The basement has loads of storage, a laundry room and bathroom.



Pets are accepted with a $350 pet deposit.



Please text/call Christine 720.469.9116 to set up a showing. Or email me at christine@newagere.com