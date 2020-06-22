All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1285 Yates St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1285 Yates St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1285 Yates St

1285 North Yates Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
West Colfax
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1285 North Yates Street, Denver, CO 80204
West Colfax

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This property is available now!

This West Colfax neighborhood is one of the most desirable areas in Denver that is high in demand. Located close to light rail, downtown and the Sloan's Lake Redevelopment project currently underway.

We have a 3 bedroom/2 bath house with a detached 2-car garage. All kitchen appliances and a washer and dryer are included. New carpet has been installed upstairs. The basement has loads of storage, a laundry room and bathroom.

Pets are accepted with a $350 pet deposit.

Please text/call Christine 720.469.9116 to set up a showing. Or email me at christine@newagere.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1285 Yates St have any available units?
1285 Yates St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1285 Yates St have?
Some of 1285 Yates St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1285 Yates St currently offering any rent specials?
1285 Yates St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1285 Yates St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1285 Yates St is pet friendly.
Does 1285 Yates St offer parking?
Yes, 1285 Yates St does offer parking.
Does 1285 Yates St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1285 Yates St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1285 Yates St have a pool?
No, 1285 Yates St does not have a pool.
Does 1285 Yates St have accessible units?
No, 1285 Yates St does not have accessible units.
Does 1285 Yates St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1285 Yates St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lafayette
1575 North Lafayette Street
Denver, CO 80205
2701 Federal
2701 Federal Blvd
Denver, CO 80211
Lumina Apartments
3234 Navajo St
Denver, CO 80211
Alexan Arapahoe Square
550 Park Avenue West
Denver, CO 80205
Belmont Buckingham
1050 Sherman St
Denver, CO 80203
245 Bannock
245 Bannock St
Denver, CO 80223
The Wheatley
530 25th St
Denver, CO 80205
Hartley Flats
2749 Walnut St
Denver, CO 80205

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University