1280 Harrison St

Beautiful hardwood floors throughout this Congress Park, brick bungalow. Vintage features, with modern touches. Main level has two bedrooms and one full bath, just of a spacious living room. Remodeled kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and new cabinetry. Lower level includes 3rd bedroom, rec room and full bathroom. Private, fenced-in back yard with shaded patio-great for entertaining. 2-car garage, plus 2 additional parking spaces! Four blocks to City Park. Two blocks to shopping, dining and entertainment. Pets considered on a case by case situation with additional pet deposit and monthly pet rent. Schedule your showing today at www.ViewMyHomes.com. $150 admin fee and $7 per month P&R fee applies. Apps $55/per adult.