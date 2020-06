Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Holiday Special! Rest of December FREE! - HAPPY HOLIDAYS and take our December Special: REST OF THE MONTH FREE!!!

Single-family home located in the desirable West Colfax neighborhood which is walking distance to the light rail. Three bedrooms, one bathroom. W/D hook ups. Large fenced yard and over sized detached garage. New paint and carpet.



Advertised Rent is Discounted Rent ~ Pets Ok (upon approval) Fees Apply ~



Contact 303-444-RENT

Located Near: 13th Ave & Colfax



(RLNE3789190)