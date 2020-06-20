All apartments in Denver
Last updated June 7 2020 at 4:24 AM

1260 Vine St., 3

1260 Vine Street · (720) 515-7138
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1260 Vine Street, Denver, CO 80206
Cheesman Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
garage
**In-person or virtual showings available please email/text to schedule.**

Beautiful, spacious 1BR apartment, lots of light and large windows on the 2nd floor of a historic building, located 1 block from Cheesman Park and 2 blocks from the Botanic Gardens. 6-unit building. Laundry in building and nice outdoor space. Fantastic location, quiet neighborhood, walking distance to great restaurants, entertainment, coffee shops, and more! Garage/off-street parking available for rent.

FREE to apply: https://jdsmpartners.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/home Must pass $30.00 background check for approval.
Vine St. Apartments - 1 block off Cheesman Park (between Congress Park and Capitol Hill)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1260 Vine St., 3 have any available units?
1260 Vine St., 3 has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1260 Vine St., 3 have?
Some of 1260 Vine St., 3's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1260 Vine St., 3 currently offering any rent specials?
1260 Vine St., 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1260 Vine St., 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1260 Vine St., 3 is pet friendly.
Does 1260 Vine St., 3 offer parking?
Yes, 1260 Vine St., 3 does offer parking.
Does 1260 Vine St., 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1260 Vine St., 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1260 Vine St., 3 have a pool?
No, 1260 Vine St., 3 does not have a pool.
Does 1260 Vine St., 3 have accessible units?
No, 1260 Vine St., 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 1260 Vine St., 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1260 Vine St., 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
