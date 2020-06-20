1260 Vine St., 3

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage coffee bar

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport coffee bar on-site laundry parking garage

**In-person or virtual showings available please email/text to schedule.**



Beautiful, spacious 1BR apartment, lots of light and large windows on the 2nd floor of a historic building, located 1 block from Cheesman Park and 2 blocks from the Botanic Gardens. 6-unit building. Laundry in building and nice outdoor space. Fantastic location, quiet neighborhood, walking distance to great restaurants, entertainment, coffee shops, and more! Garage/off-street parking available for rent.



FREE to apply: https://jdsmpartners.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/home Must pass $30.00 background check for approval.

Vine St. Apartments - 1 block off Cheesman Park (between Congress Park and Capitol Hill)