1250 Tennyson St C

1 Bed / 1 BATH | WOOD FLOORS | W/D IN UNIT - Property Id: 205896
ONE BED + ONE BATH APARTMENT -- Available now - FREE JAN RENT - Recently remodeled with updated HVAC, electric, plumbing and heating - Lovely outdoor living space - Full size stackable washer/dryer in apartment - Newer kitchen cabinets and appliances., including gas range/oven, microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher, and disposal - Recently updated bathroom - Gorgeous hardwood floors - Phone and cable wired - Double pane windows - heat, trash and parking paid by Landlord - 24-hour security cameras - Two entrance/exit doors to apartment - Ample off-street parking - Quiet, dead-end street at green belt - Walking to light rail / bike path - Community veggie garden steps away - Bike to downtown - Surrounded by new residences - 5 blocks to Sloan's Lake - $1399 per month + ONE month deposit - Landlord pays trash, heat, parking. Tenant pays Xcel directly + $20/person/month for water. Pets allowed with approval Pet deposit: $250/pet, Pet rent: $35/pet/month
