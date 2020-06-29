1250 Tennyson St C

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

1 Bed / 1 BATH | WOOD FLOORS | W/D IN UNIT - Property Id: 205896



ONE BED + ONE BATH APARTMENT -- Available now - FREE JAN RENT - Recently remodeled with updated HVAC, electric, plumbing and heating - Lovely outdoor living space - Full size stackable washer/dryer in apartment - Newer kitchen cabinets and appliances., including gas range/oven, microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher, and disposal - Recently updated bathroom - Gorgeous hardwood floors - Phone and cable wired - Double pane windows - heat, trash and parking paid by Landlord - 24-hour security cameras - Two entrance/exit doors to apartment - Ample off-street parking - Quiet, dead-end street at green belt - Walking to light rail / bike path - Community veggie garden steps away - Bike to downtown - Surrounded by new residences - 5 blocks to Sloan's Lake - $1399 per month + ONE month deposit - Landlord pays trash, heat, parking. Tenant pays Xcel directly + $20/person/month for water. Pets allowed with approval Pet deposit: $250/pet, Pet rent: $35/pet/month

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/205896

Property Id 205896



(RLNE5471743)