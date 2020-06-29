All apartments in Denver
1250 Tennyson St C

1250 Tennyson Street · No Longer Available
Location

1250 Tennyson Street, Denver, CO 80204
West Colfax

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
1 Bed / 1 BATH | WOOD FLOORS | W/D IN UNIT - Property Id: 205896

ONE BED + ONE BATH APARTMENT -- Available now - FREE JAN RENT - Recently remodeled with updated HVAC, electric, plumbing and heating - Lovely outdoor living space - Full size stackable washer/dryer in apartment - Newer kitchen cabinets and appliances., including gas range/oven, microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher, and disposal - Recently updated bathroom - Gorgeous hardwood floors - Phone and cable wired - Double pane windows - heat, trash and parking paid by Landlord - 24-hour security cameras - Two entrance/exit doors to apartment - Ample off-street parking - Quiet, dead-end street at green belt - Walking to light rail / bike path - Community veggie garden steps away - Bike to downtown - Surrounded by new residences - 5 blocks to Sloan's Lake - $1399 per month + ONE month deposit - Landlord pays trash, heat, parking. Tenant pays Xcel directly + $20/person/month for water. Pets allowed with approval Pet deposit: $250/pet, Pet rent: $35/pet/month
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/205896
Property Id 205896

(RLNE5471743)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1250 Tennyson St C have any available units?
1250 Tennyson St C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1250 Tennyson St C have?
Some of 1250 Tennyson St C's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1250 Tennyson St C currently offering any rent specials?
1250 Tennyson St C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1250 Tennyson St C pet-friendly?
Yes, 1250 Tennyson St C is pet friendly.
Does 1250 Tennyson St C offer parking?
Yes, 1250 Tennyson St C offers parking.
Does 1250 Tennyson St C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1250 Tennyson St C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1250 Tennyson St C have a pool?
No, 1250 Tennyson St C does not have a pool.
Does 1250 Tennyson St C have accessible units?
No, 1250 Tennyson St C does not have accessible units.
Does 1250 Tennyson St C have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1250 Tennyson St C has units with dishwashers.
