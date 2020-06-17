All apartments in Denver
1234 E 27th Ave
Last updated March 21 2020 at 7:32 AM

1234 E 27th Ave

1234 East 27th Avenue · (303) 437-8311
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1234 East 27th Avenue, Denver, CO 80205
Whittier

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 629 sqft

Amenities

A freshly renovated duplex with fresh paint throughout, new carpet in both bedrooms and the living areas, and new linoleum in the kitchen and the bathroom. It has double paned windows, new interior and exterior doors and is naturally well-lit. The kitchen includes a new refrigerator and a new gas stove and it leads onto an oversized private backyard with a small patio and a sodded lawn with a manually operated underground sprinkler system. It also includes a non- functional fireplace and is in walking distance to the schools. Rent is $1,600.00/month plus utilities, $1,600.00 security deposit. Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a non-refundable $55.00 credit and background check. Call Kennis at 303-437-8311.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1234 E 27th Ave have any available units?
1234 E 27th Ave has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1234 E 27th Ave have?
Some of 1234 E 27th Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1234 E 27th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1234 E 27th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1234 E 27th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1234 E 27th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1234 E 27th Ave offer parking?
No, 1234 E 27th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1234 E 27th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1234 E 27th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1234 E 27th Ave have a pool?
No, 1234 E 27th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1234 E 27th Ave have accessible units?
No, 1234 E 27th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1234 E 27th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1234 E 27th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
