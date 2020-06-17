1234 E 27th Ave

Amenities

A freshly renovated duplex with fresh paint throughout, new carpet in both bedrooms and the living areas, and new linoleum in the kitchen and the bathroom. It has double paned windows, new interior and exterior doors and is naturally well-lit. The kitchen includes a new refrigerator and a new gas stove and it leads onto an oversized private backyard with a small patio and a sodded lawn with a manually operated underground sprinkler system. It also includes a non- functional fireplace and is in walking distance to the schools. Rent is $1,600.00/month plus utilities, $1,600.00 security deposit. Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a non-refundable $55.00 credit and background check. Call Kennis at 303-437-8311.