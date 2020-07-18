1200 Clarkson St

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors parking air conditioning fireplace internet access

Great second floor studio unit available August 1, 2020 for a one year lease. Cool historic building with spiral staircase inside, covered front porch, two shared fenced yards, parking available.



Window A/C unit included, newer refrigerator, wood flooring, corner unit with lots of windows and light facing SW overlooking yard, unique spaces with fireplace(nonworking) original moldings, curved wall in kitchen with lookout window.



Available to show starting July 22nd. May lease and fill out an application prior to July 22 if serious.



$100 utility fee includes all utilities except cable/internet, shared laundry unit on main floor, $75 off street parking available - optional.