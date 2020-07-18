All apartments in Denver
1200 Clarkson St

1200 Clarkson Street · (303) 514-8740
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1200 Clarkson Street, Denver, CO 80218
Capitol Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$1,150

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
fireplace
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Great second floor studio unit available August 1, 2020 for a one year lease. Cool historic building with spiral staircase inside, covered front porch, two shared fenced yards, parking available. 

Window A/C unit included, newer refrigerator, wood flooring, corner unit with lots of windows and light facing SW overlooking yard, unique spaces with fireplace(nonworking) original moldings, curved wall in kitchen with lookout window. 

Available to show starting July 22nd. May lease and fill out an application prior to July 22 if serious. 

$100 utility fee includes all utilities except cable/internet, shared laundry unit on main floor, $75 off street parking available - optional.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1200 Clarkson St have any available units?
1200 Clarkson St has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1200 Clarkson St have?
Some of 1200 Clarkson St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1200 Clarkson St currently offering any rent specials?
1200 Clarkson St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1200 Clarkson St pet-friendly?
No, 1200 Clarkson St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1200 Clarkson St offer parking?
Yes, 1200 Clarkson St offers parking.
Does 1200 Clarkson St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1200 Clarkson St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1200 Clarkson St have a pool?
No, 1200 Clarkson St does not have a pool.
Does 1200 Clarkson St have accessible units?
No, 1200 Clarkson St does not have accessible units.
Does 1200 Clarkson St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1200 Clarkson St does not have units with dishwashers.
