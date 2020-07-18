Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool media room

1175 Vine St Unit 404 Available 08/07/20 Splendid 1BA, 1BA Cheeseman Park Condo, with Pool, Fitness Center and Parking - Price, location and quality, This fabulous Cheeseman Park Condo has everything you could ask for. Newly updated amenity spaces, indoor pools state of the art gym and beautiful lounge area. Easily walk to Cheesman park or take a day trip to the Botanical Gardens. Visit Keyrenterdenver.com to schedule a tour.



THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW



*No smoking.

*Pets negotiable.

*There is a $75 monthly HOA fee that covers water, sewer, trash, parking, and access to pool and fitness center

*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent

*Listing Agent: Nick Blanchard, nick@keyrenterdenver.com

*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver

*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



Keyrenter Denver

2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211

keyrenterdenver.com

720-739-3000



