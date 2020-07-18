All apartments in Denver
1175 Vine St Unit 404
1175 Vine St Unit 404

1175 Vine St · No Longer Available
Location

1175 Vine St, Denver, CO 80206
Cheesman Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
media room
1175 Vine St Unit 404 Available 08/07/20 Splendid 1BA, 1BA Cheeseman Park Condo, with Pool, Fitness Center and Parking - Price, location and quality, This fabulous Cheeseman Park Condo has everything you could ask for. Newly updated amenity spaces, indoor pools state of the art gym and beautiful lounge area. Easily walk to Cheesman park or take a day trip to the Botanical Gardens. Visit Keyrenterdenver.com to schedule a tour.

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*Pets negotiable.
*There is a $75 monthly HOA fee that covers water, sewer, trash, parking, and access to pool and fitness center
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Listing Agent: Nick Blanchard, nick@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
720-739-3000

(RLNE4976845)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1175 Vine St Unit 404 have any available units?
1175 Vine St Unit 404 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1175 Vine St Unit 404 have?
Some of 1175 Vine St Unit 404's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1175 Vine St Unit 404 currently offering any rent specials?
1175 Vine St Unit 404 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1175 Vine St Unit 404 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1175 Vine St Unit 404 is pet friendly.
Does 1175 Vine St Unit 404 offer parking?
Yes, 1175 Vine St Unit 404 offers parking.
Does 1175 Vine St Unit 404 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1175 Vine St Unit 404 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1175 Vine St Unit 404 have a pool?
Yes, 1175 Vine St Unit 404 has a pool.
Does 1175 Vine St Unit 404 have accessible units?
No, 1175 Vine St Unit 404 does not have accessible units.
Does 1175 Vine St Unit 404 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1175 Vine St Unit 404 has units with dishwashers.
