Denver, CO
1170 S Glencoe St
Last updated August 20 2019 at 10:15 AM

1170 S Glencoe St

1170 South Glencoe Street · No Longer Available
Location

1170 South Glencoe Street, Denver, CO 80246
Virginia Village

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1170 S Glencoe St Available 09/04/19 VIRGINIA VILLAGE RANCH, CARPORT, SHED, HARDWOODS, OPEN FLOOR PLAN! - 12 month lease term.
Tenants pay gas, electric, water, sewer (trash/recycling paid by owner).
Up to 2 dogs allowed under 30 lbs or one allowed over 30 lbs. $300 refundable pet deposit per pet. $35/mo pet rent.
No smoking.
Gas forced air heat
Available immediately for showings and move in 9/3/19. Properties can be held with negotiation.

Virginia Village 2 bed, 1.5 bath ranch home built in 1951 with 905 square feet. Large living room is open to dining and kitchen with lots of natural light through multiple large windows. Hardwood floors throughout main living area. Carport with ample street parking. Gas Fireplace can be used from living room or oversize master bed. Rare 1.5 bath floor plan with 1/2 bath off master. Includes new on demand High Efficiency Hot Water Heater. Kitchen has white cabinets, concrete counter and floor, high end stainless hood fan, new refrigerator and newer dishwasher. Covered back patio and shed in back yard. Great location just steps from neighborhood park, easy access to I-25, Glendale and Cherry Creek mall and trail.

Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

Offered by MOD Properties.

(RLNE4214428)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1170 S Glencoe St have any available units?
1170 S Glencoe St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1170 S Glencoe St have?
Some of 1170 S Glencoe St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1170 S Glencoe St currently offering any rent specials?
1170 S Glencoe St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1170 S Glencoe St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1170 S Glencoe St is pet friendly.
Does 1170 S Glencoe St offer parking?
Yes, 1170 S Glencoe St offers parking.
Does 1170 S Glencoe St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1170 S Glencoe St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1170 S Glencoe St have a pool?
No, 1170 S Glencoe St does not have a pool.
Does 1170 S Glencoe St have accessible units?
No, 1170 S Glencoe St does not have accessible units.
Does 1170 S Glencoe St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1170 S Glencoe St has units with dishwashers.
