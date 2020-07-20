Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1170 S Glencoe St Available 09/04/19 VIRGINIA VILLAGE RANCH, CARPORT, SHED, HARDWOODS, OPEN FLOOR PLAN! - 12 month lease term.

Tenants pay gas, electric, water, sewer (trash/recycling paid by owner).

Up to 2 dogs allowed under 30 lbs or one allowed over 30 lbs. $300 refundable pet deposit per pet. $35/mo pet rent.

No smoking.

Gas forced air heat

Available immediately for showings and move in 9/3/19. Properties can be held with negotiation.



Virginia Village 2 bed, 1.5 bath ranch home built in 1951 with 905 square feet. Large living room is open to dining and kitchen with lots of natural light through multiple large windows. Hardwood floors throughout main living area. Carport with ample street parking. Gas Fireplace can be used from living room or oversize master bed. Rare 1.5 bath floor plan with 1/2 bath off master. Includes new on demand High Efficiency Hot Water Heater. Kitchen has white cabinets, concrete counter and floor, high end stainless hood fan, new refrigerator and newer dishwasher. Covered back patio and shed in back yard. Great location just steps from neighborhood park, easy access to I-25, Glendale and Cherry Creek mall and trail.



Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



Offered by MOD Properties.



(RLNE4214428)