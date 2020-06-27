1160 York St

Amenities

This well maintained Victorian in one of Denver's most coveted neighborhoods will not last long! The home has five bedrooms and four bathrooms, but its main attraction is the handsomely updated Chefs kitchen. Stainless steel appliances, gas range, granite countertops and island. Kitchen opens up to a large living room revealing a wonderful wood burning fireplace. Hardwood flooring throughout. Master Suite is located on the second floor with a 5-piece granite and slate tile bathroom. Additionally, the second floor offers two bedrooms and a well appointed bathroom. The third floor features a sitting area, two bedrooms and an additional full bathroom. Off Street Parking and a private back yard perfect for entertaining. For more information or a private showing please contact Pamela Brinkerhoff at 720-789-8981 or pamela@woodruffpm.com.