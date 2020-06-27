All apartments in Denver
Last updated October 29 2019 at 7:46 AM

1160 York St

1160 York Street · No Longer Available
Location

1160 York Street, Denver, CO 80206
Congress Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
This well maintained Victorian in one of Denver's most coveted neighborhoods will not last long! The home has five bedrooms and four bathrooms, but its main attraction is the handsomely updated Chefs kitchen. Stainless steel appliances, gas range, granite countertops and island. Kitchen opens up to a large living room revealing a wonderful wood burning fireplace. Hardwood flooring throughout. Master Suite is located on the second floor with a 5-piece granite and slate tile bathroom. Additionally, the second floor offers two bedrooms and a well appointed bathroom. The third floor features a sitting area, two bedrooms and an additional full bathroom. Off Street Parking and a private back yard perfect for entertaining. For more information or a private showing please contact Pamela Brinkerhoff at 720-789-8981 or pamela@woodruffpm.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1160 York St have any available units?
1160 York St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1160 York St have?
Some of 1160 York St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1160 York St currently offering any rent specials?
1160 York St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1160 York St pet-friendly?
No, 1160 York St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1160 York St offer parking?
Yes, 1160 York St offers parking.
Does 1160 York St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1160 York St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1160 York St have a pool?
No, 1160 York St does not have a pool.
Does 1160 York St have accessible units?
No, 1160 York St does not have accessible units.
Does 1160 York St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1160 York St has units with dishwashers.
