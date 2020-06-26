1143 Harrison Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Luxury 3-Bedroom Rowhome in Congress Park Now Available!! - Beautiful and spacious Congress Park 3-bedroom/3.5-bathroom available now! When you walk into this stunning rowhome, you are greeted by vaulted ceilings and beautiful hardwood floors. The living room to the right features exposed brick and built in shelves, making it a perfect option for an office or playroom. Enjoy luxury finishes in the gourmet kitchen including a gas stove, stainless backsplash, granite counters, two sinks and a walk-in pantry. The dining room leads out to the private backyard with a large deck and detached 2-car garage.



Back inside the home, the main living room comes with a gas fireplace and more exposed brick walls. The open staircase leads up to the loft and two bedrooms, each with their own ensuite full bathroom. The finished basement offers the third bedroom and bathroom, as well as an additional living space and extra storage.



Up to two pets are welcome with an additional pet deposit. Tenants are responsible for all utilities, watering the lawn and snow removal. Enjoy low maintenance city living on a quiet street, close to dining, groceries, and right off of Colorado Boulevard for easy commuting.



LINK TO VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/i6bWIptgwPw



LINK TO ONLINE APPLICATION: https://flrentals.appfolio.com/listings/detail/9f020f2e-c95e-4771-859d-3f5d3e49cf1a



(RLNE5021522)