Last updated July 19 2019 at 9:49 AM

1143 Harrison Street

1143 Harrison Street · No Longer Available
Location

1143 Harrison Street, Denver, CO 80206
Congress Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Luxury 3-Bedroom Rowhome in Congress Park Now Available!! - Beautiful and spacious Congress Park 3-bedroom/3.5-bathroom available now! When you walk into this stunning rowhome, you are greeted by vaulted ceilings and beautiful hardwood floors. The living room to the right features exposed brick and built in shelves, making it a perfect option for an office or playroom. Enjoy luxury finishes in the gourmet kitchen including a gas stove, stainless backsplash, granite counters, two sinks and a walk-in pantry. The dining room leads out to the private backyard with a large deck and detached 2-car garage.

Back inside the home, the main living room comes with a gas fireplace and more exposed brick walls. The open staircase leads up to the loft and two bedrooms, each with their own ensuite full bathroom. The finished basement offers the third bedroom and bathroom, as well as an additional living space and extra storage.

Up to two pets are welcome with an additional pet deposit. Tenants are responsible for all utilities, watering the lawn and snow removal. Enjoy low maintenance city living on a quiet street, close to dining, groceries, and right off of Colorado Boulevard for easy commuting.

LINK TO VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/i6bWIptgwPw

LINK TO ONLINE APPLICATION: https://flrentals.appfolio.com/listings/detail/9f020f2e-c95e-4771-859d-3f5d3e49cf1a

(RLNE5021522)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1143 Harrison Street have any available units?
1143 Harrison Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1143 Harrison Street have?
Some of 1143 Harrison Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1143 Harrison Street currently offering any rent specials?
1143 Harrison Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1143 Harrison Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1143 Harrison Street is pet friendly.
Does 1143 Harrison Street offer parking?
Yes, 1143 Harrison Street offers parking.
Does 1143 Harrison Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1143 Harrison Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1143 Harrison Street have a pool?
No, 1143 Harrison Street does not have a pool.
Does 1143 Harrison Street have accessible units?
No, 1143 Harrison Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1143 Harrison Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1143 Harrison Street does not have units with dishwashers.
