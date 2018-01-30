1137 W 13th Avenue

Amenities

Charming and remodeled victorian town home. Walking distance to all the convenience of downtown living, light rail, restaurants, shopping, major Universities, parks and much more. You will appreciate the new over-sized two car garage with additional off street parking. Great for entertaining on your patio or enjoy the inside of your home with central air conditioning on a hot summer evening. This home comes with security inside the home, black wrought iron fencing surrounds the yard. Granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, stackable washer/dryer, high ceilings, wood floors. The yard is low maintenance and is a corner lot in this historic Denver neighborhood.



Rent includes Trash/Recycling. Tenant responsible for all other utilities and maintaining the lawn. No pets please. No Smoking. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. $13/mo Filter Program.



