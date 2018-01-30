All apartments in Denver
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

1137 W 13th Avenue

1137 West 13th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1137 West 13th Avenue, Denver, CO 80204
Lincoln Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming and remodeled victorian town home. Walking distance to all the convenience of downtown living, light rail, restaurants, shopping, major Universities, parks and much more. You will appreciate the new over-sized two car garage with additional off street parking. Great for entertaining on your patio or enjoy the inside of your home with central air conditioning on a hot summer evening. This home comes with security inside the home, black wrought iron fencing surrounds the yard. Granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, stackable washer/dryer, high ceilings, wood floors. The yard is low maintenance and is a corner lot in this historic Denver neighborhood.

Rent includes Trash/Recycling. Tenant responsible for all other utilities and maintaining the lawn. No pets please. No Smoking. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. $13/mo Filter Program.

Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party websites.

Amenities: Storage, Private Patio, A/C, 2 Car Detached Garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1137 W 13th Avenue have any available units?
1137 W 13th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1137 W 13th Avenue have?
Some of 1137 W 13th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1137 W 13th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1137 W 13th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1137 W 13th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1137 W 13th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1137 W 13th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1137 W 13th Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1137 W 13th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1137 W 13th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1137 W 13th Avenue have a pool?
No, 1137 W 13th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1137 W 13th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1137 W 13th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1137 W 13th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1137 W 13th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
