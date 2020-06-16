All apartments in Denver
1135 N Broadway
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1135 N Broadway

1135 North Broadway · No Longer Available
Location

1135 North Broadway, Denver, CO 80204
Downtown Denver

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1135 Broadway Residences - Property Id: 90250

Welcome to Broadway Residences, your officially arrival to the city! Thank you for your interest in our community.
Nothing compares to the excitement of downtown Denver. Are you venturing out to explore Denver's historic Molly Brown House, the Museum of Natural History or just walking through to the sounds and smell of the Taste of Colorado? Well you've reached the right spot. We offer spacious and contemporary one and two bedroom apartment homes which you will come to appreciate and admire as the perfect pairing of form and function. Each spacious home features a modern kitchen arrangement with fantastic lighting and impressive space. Also enjoy a washer and dryer for your convenience. Most desired, your perfectly positioned and private patio will allow you a spectacular view into city life. Your gateway to true city living can be found here at 1135 Broadway Residences.
Schedule your showing today at our community and come be apart of something spectacular in 2019 !
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/90250
Property Id 90250

(RLNE4568226)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1135 N Broadway have any available units?
1135 N Broadway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1135 N Broadway have?
Some of 1135 N Broadway's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1135 N Broadway currently offering any rent specials?
1135 N Broadway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1135 N Broadway pet-friendly?
Yes, 1135 N Broadway is pet friendly.
Does 1135 N Broadway offer parking?
No, 1135 N Broadway does not offer parking.
Does 1135 N Broadway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1135 N Broadway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1135 N Broadway have a pool?
No, 1135 N Broadway does not have a pool.
Does 1135 N Broadway have accessible units?
No, 1135 N Broadway does not have accessible units.
Does 1135 N Broadway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1135 N Broadway has units with dishwashers.
