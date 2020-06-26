1133 14th Street 3130

Amenities
Fully Furnished Condo in Four Seasons Residences - Property Id: 129303
Available now, fully furnished, 2BR/2.5BA/1939SF executive condo in the Four Seasons Residences with a 400SF balcony with incredible views. Features include beautiful hardwood floors, kitchen with SS appliances and Granite counters, in unit washer and dryer, central air with two separate controls, gas fireplace, luxuriously furnished, huge Master Suite with walk in closet, two parking spots in the secured garage with on self-park and the other valet. Great location within blocks of Larimer Square, Performing Arts Center and over 60 restaurants and bars and you'll have access to all of the World Class Four Seasons Hotel amenities including Pool, Spa, 24 hour room service via Four Seasons Hotel, Dry Cleaning on premises, Valet service for guests, Edge Steak House and Bar on premises, 24/7 concierge service, business center and more. Rent includes all utilities except phone, cable and internet. First and last month's rent plus refundable security deposit due with the lease signing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/129303
