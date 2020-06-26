All apartments in Denver
1133 14th Street 3130
Last updated June 22 2019 at 10:58 AM

1133 14th Street 3130

1133 14th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1133 14th Street, Denver, CO 80202
Downtown Denver

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
24hr concierge
gym
parking
pool
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
valet service
Fully Furnished Condo in Four Seasons Residences - Property Id: 129303

Available now, fully furnished, 2BR/2.5BA/1939SF executive condo in the Four Seasons Residences with a 400SF balcony with incredible views. Features include beautiful hardwood floors, kitchen with SS appliances and Granite counters, in unit washer and dryer, central air with two separate controls, gas fireplace, luxuriously furnished, huge Master Suite with walk in closet, two parking spots in the secured garage with on self-park and the other valet. Great location within blocks of Larimer Square, Performing Arts Center and over 60 restaurants and bars and you'll have access to all of the World Class Four Seasons Hotel amenities including Pool, Spa, 24 hour room service via Four Seasons Hotel, Dry Cleaning on premises, Valet service for guests, Edge Steak House and Bar on premises, 24/7 concierge service, business center and more. Rent includes all utilities except phone, cable and internet. First and last month's rent plus refundable security deposit due with the lease signing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/129303
Property Id 129303

(RLNE4950123)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1133 14th Street 3130 have any available units?
1133 14th Street 3130 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1133 14th Street 3130 have?
Some of 1133 14th Street 3130's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1133 14th Street 3130 currently offering any rent specials?
1133 14th Street 3130 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1133 14th Street 3130 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1133 14th Street 3130 is pet friendly.
Does 1133 14th Street 3130 offer parking?
Yes, 1133 14th Street 3130 offers parking.
Does 1133 14th Street 3130 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1133 14th Street 3130 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1133 14th Street 3130 have a pool?
Yes, 1133 14th Street 3130 has a pool.
Does 1133 14th Street 3130 have accessible units?
No, 1133 14th Street 3130 does not have accessible units.
Does 1133 14th Street 3130 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1133 14th Street 3130 has units with dishwashers.
