1116 E 13th Ave Apt D3

Location

1116 East 13th Avenue, Denver, CO 80218
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Brand new paint throughout.
Available now! All appliances included!
This rare one bedroom condo is located right in the heart of Downtown Denver in Capital Hill. Condo has been updated and is gorgeous, property comes with all appliances including washer and dryer, one car assigned parking, large storage unit in basement and is located within walking distance to shopping, dining, nightlife and a bus stop. Heat is included in the rent. This place must be seen to be appreciated. No pets allowed whatsoever, please don't ask. No smoking allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

