1116 E 13th Ave Apt D3

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Brand new paint throughout.

Available now! All appliances included!

This rare one bedroom condo is located right in the heart of Downtown Denver in Capital Hill. Condo has been updated and is gorgeous, property comes with all appliances including washer and dryer, one car assigned parking, large storage unit in basement and is located within walking distance to shopping, dining, nightlife and a bus stop. Heat is included in the rent. This place must be seen to be appreciated. No pets allowed whatsoever, please don't ask. No smoking allowed.