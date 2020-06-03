1111 Clayton St

Amenities

GORGEOUS Historic "Denver Square" with the ORIGINAL CHARM of the Period ~ Beautiful WOODWORK and Built-ins ~ Cozy Living Room and Huge Formal Dining Room ~ Wood Floors, Pocket Doors, High Ceilings ~ the Wonderful Kitchen has Plenty of Storage and opens to a Finished Sun-Porch ~ 4 Bedrooms on the Second Floor ~ 1.5 Bathrooms ~ Lots of Room in the FULL BASEMENT with large Laundry Room (includes washer/dryer) and Work Bench ~ 2400 total Square Feet ~ Nice Private Backyard ~ Street Parking ~ One Well-behaved Adult Pet under 35 pounds welcome (extra fee/deposit) ~ VIDEOS of interior available.



FANTASTIC LOCATION on one of the Best Blocks in Congress Park ~ Walk half block to Neighborhood Shops including 3 Restaurants, a Coffee Shop, Ace Hardware and a Grocery Store ~ Easy Walk to Congress Park, the Botanic Gardens, Cheesman Park, and Colfax shops ~ plus Easy Access to City Park, Downtown Denver, Cherry Creek Shopping District and much more.



LOCATION: on Clayton St, between 11th and 12th (call for exact address)

AVAILABLE: June 1

RENT: $2695

DEPOSIT: $2695

(no smoking, no pot)



Please CALL PAUL at Investor's Realty for a Private Showing at 303-618-6378.