All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1111 Clayton St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1111 Clayton St
Last updated May 19 2020 at 7:35 AM

1111 Clayton St

1111 Clayton Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Congress Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1111 Clayton Street, Denver, CO 80206
Congress Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
on-site laundry
.
(videos available)
GORGEOUS Historic "Denver Square" with the ORIGINAL CHARM of the Period ~ Beautiful WOODWORK and Built-ins ~ Cozy Living Room and Huge Formal Dining Room ~ Wood Floors, Pocket Doors, High Ceilings ~ the Wonderful Kitchen has Plenty of Storage and opens to a Finished Sun-Porch ~ 4 Bedrooms on the Second Floor ~ 1.5 Bathrooms ~ Lots of Room in the FULL BASEMENT with large Laundry Room (includes washer/dryer) and Work Bench ~ 2400 total Square Feet ~ Nice Private Backyard ~ Street Parking ~ One Well-behaved Adult Pet under 35 pounds welcome (extra fee/deposit) ~ VIDEOS of interior available.

FANTASTIC LOCATION on one of the Best Blocks in Congress Park ~ Walk half block to Neighborhood Shops including 3 Restaurants, a Coffee Shop, Ace Hardware and a Grocery Store ~ Easy Walk to Congress Park, the Botanic Gardens, Cheesman Park, and Colfax shops ~ plus Easy Access to City Park, Downtown Denver, Cherry Creek Shopping District and much more.

LOCATION: on Clayton St, between 11th and 12th (call for exact address)
AVAILABLE: June 1
RENT: $2695
DEPOSIT: $2695
(no smoking, no pot)

Please CALL PAUL at Investor's Realty for a Private Showing at 303-618-6378.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1111 Clayton St have any available units?
1111 Clayton St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1111 Clayton St have?
Some of 1111 Clayton St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1111 Clayton St currently offering any rent specials?
1111 Clayton St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1111 Clayton St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1111 Clayton St is pet friendly.
Does 1111 Clayton St offer parking?
No, 1111 Clayton St does not offer parking.
Does 1111 Clayton St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1111 Clayton St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1111 Clayton St have a pool?
No, 1111 Clayton St does not have a pool.
Does 1111 Clayton St have accessible units?
No, 1111 Clayton St does not have accessible units.
Does 1111 Clayton St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1111 Clayton St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Nevada
4411 West Nevada Place
Denver, CO 80219
The Clarkson
1756 Clarkson St
Denver, CO 80218
AMLI Riverfront Park
1900 Little Raven St
Denver, CO 80202
Arrive 800 Penn
800 Pennsylvania St
Denver, CO 80203
Point 21
2131 Lawrence St
Denver, CO 80205
Alara Union Station
1975 19th St
Denver, CO 80202
White Palace
1 E Bayaud Ave
Denver, CO 80209
Amaranth Apartments
2190 E 11th Ave
Denver, CO 80206

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University