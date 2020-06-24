All apartments in Denver
Last updated January 21 2020

11 W Ellsworth Ave #18 - 1

11 West Ellsworth Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11 West Ellsworth Avenue, Denver, CO 80223
Baker

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Amazing Location in The Heart Of Historical Baker. WITH VERY RARE GARAGE AND OFF STREET PARKING SPACE!!! Gorgeous Updated Top Floor Condominium 2bed 1.5 bath, Stainless Steel Appliances, Washer/Dryer, Dishwasher. Working fireplace Very secure and bright complex. Close To Shops, Restaurants,Light Rail, Cozy Fireplace, Vaulted Ceiling, New Paint. Very secure building. Cannot beat this location.

Tenant responsible for Xcel. Rent includes trash, water and sewer.

No cats and dogs will be considered on an individual basis.

Available immediately.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 W Ellsworth Ave #18 - 1 have any available units?
11 W Ellsworth Ave #18 - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 11 W Ellsworth Ave #18 - 1 have?
Some of 11 W Ellsworth Ave #18 - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 W Ellsworth Ave #18 - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
11 W Ellsworth Ave #18 - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 W Ellsworth Ave #18 - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 11 W Ellsworth Ave #18 - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 11 W Ellsworth Ave #18 - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 11 W Ellsworth Ave #18 - 1 offers parking.
Does 11 W Ellsworth Ave #18 - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11 W Ellsworth Ave #18 - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 W Ellsworth Ave #18 - 1 have a pool?
No, 11 W Ellsworth Ave #18 - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 11 W Ellsworth Ave #18 - 1 have accessible units?
No, 11 W Ellsworth Ave #18 - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 11 W Ellsworth Ave #18 - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11 W Ellsworth Ave #18 - 1 has units with dishwashers.
