11 W Ellsworth Ave #18 - 1

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Amazing Location in The Heart Of Historical Baker. WITH VERY RARE GARAGE AND OFF STREET PARKING SPACE!!! Gorgeous Updated Top Floor Condominium 2bed 1.5 bath, Stainless Steel Appliances, Washer/Dryer, Dishwasher. Working fireplace Very secure and bright complex. Close To Shops, Restaurants,Light Rail, Cozy Fireplace, Vaulted Ceiling, New Paint. Very secure building. Cannot beat this location.



Tenant responsible for Xcel. Rent includes trash, water and sewer.



No cats and dogs will be considered on an individual basis.



Available immediately.

Available April 1st.