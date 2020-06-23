1095 King St

Amenities

Cozy Single Family Home in Villa Park Neighborhood Available for Immediate Rental!!! - This area is H O T...hot, hot, hot! Knox Ct Light Rail Station is steps away from front your door along with Lakewood Dry Gulch Disk Golf/Walking Trail and newly renovated Paco Sanchez Park. Inside the home you'll find original hardwood floors, large windows that let in a ton of natural light and a fresh coat of paint. Full size front loading washer and dryer. Covered front porch for relaxing and entertaining along with cement drive for outdoor games or additional entertaining area and relaxation. On-street parking. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Garage not available for tenant usage. Pet friendly with a $500 refundable pet deposit per pet (preferred no more than one pet).



(RLNE4665941)