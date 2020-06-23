All apartments in Denver
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1095 King St

1095 King Street · No Longer Available
Location

1095 King Street, Denver, CO 80204
Villa Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Cozy Single Family Home in Villa Park Neighborhood Available for Immediate Rental!!! - This area is H O T...hot, hot, hot! Knox Ct Light Rail Station is steps away from front your door along with Lakewood Dry Gulch Disk Golf/Walking Trail and newly renovated Paco Sanchez Park. Inside the home you'll find original hardwood floors, large windows that let in a ton of natural light and a fresh coat of paint. Full size front loading washer and dryer. Covered front porch for relaxing and entertaining along with cement drive for outdoor games or additional entertaining area and relaxation. On-street parking. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Garage not available for tenant usage. Pet friendly with a $500 refundable pet deposit per pet (preferred no more than one pet).

(RLNE4665941)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1095 King St have any available units?
1095 King St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1095 King St have?
Some of 1095 King St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1095 King St currently offering any rent specials?
1095 King St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1095 King St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1095 King St is pet friendly.
Does 1095 King St offer parking?
Yes, 1095 King St does offer parking.
Does 1095 King St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1095 King St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1095 King St have a pool?
No, 1095 King St does not have a pool.
Does 1095 King St have accessible units?
No, 1095 King St does not have accessible units.
Does 1095 King St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1095 King St does not have units with dishwashers.
