Denver, CO
1060 South Perry Street
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:34 PM

1060 South Perry Street

1060 South Perry Street · No Longer Available
Location

1060 South Perry Street, Denver, CO 80219
Westwood

Amenities

w/d hookup
parking
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
This lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex in Denver will welcome you with 1,600 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all appliances. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, a beautiful eat in kitchen and living room, a cozy fireplace, walk in closets, washer and dryer hookups, a partly finished basement, and a main floor bath. Parking for this property is street parking.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the shared fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails such as Huston Lake Park and Garfield Lake Park. Also nearby are Whole Foods, Torres Mexican Food, Brentwood Shopping Center, and many shopping/dining options.

Nearby schools include College View Elementary School, DSST Henry Middle School, and Abraham Lincoln High School.

Sorry, no pets allowed.

Rent includes trash.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

