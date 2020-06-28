All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1035 Colorado Blvd Apt 407.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1035 Colorado Blvd Apt 407
Last updated September 2 2019 at 7:43 AM

1035 Colorado Blvd Apt 407

1035 North Colorado Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Congress Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1035 North Colorado Boulevard, Denver, CO 80206
Congress Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
elevator
parking
Available Immediately in the recently updated Ascot Condominiums. Studio Condo with central location near Rose Hospital and Downtown. No smoking, no pets - 424 square feet * Assigned Parking * Secure Entry * Brand New Carpet * Brand New flooring in Kitchen * Refrigerator * Stove * Dishwasher * Microwave * 2 Large Closets in Main Room * A/C * Corner Unit * Large Balcony * Call Laura at 303-500-3101 to schedule showings
We do not accept Section 8. Your gross pay must 3 times the rent with a minimum credit score of 650.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1035 Colorado Blvd Apt 407 have any available units?
1035 Colorado Blvd Apt 407 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1035 Colorado Blvd Apt 407 have?
Some of 1035 Colorado Blvd Apt 407's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1035 Colorado Blvd Apt 407 currently offering any rent specials?
1035 Colorado Blvd Apt 407 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1035 Colorado Blvd Apt 407 pet-friendly?
No, 1035 Colorado Blvd Apt 407 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1035 Colorado Blvd Apt 407 offer parking?
Yes, 1035 Colorado Blvd Apt 407 offers parking.
Does 1035 Colorado Blvd Apt 407 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1035 Colorado Blvd Apt 407 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1035 Colorado Blvd Apt 407 have a pool?
No, 1035 Colorado Blvd Apt 407 does not have a pool.
Does 1035 Colorado Blvd Apt 407 have accessible units?
No, 1035 Colorado Blvd Apt 407 does not have accessible units.
Does 1035 Colorado Blvd Apt 407 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1035 Colorado Blvd Apt 407 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1600 Glenarm
1600 Glenarm Pl
Denver, CO 80202
The Atrii
5100 Leetsdale Dr
Denver, CO 80246
Vela on Pearl
23 Pearl St
Denver, CO 80203
The Kent Apartments
3400 E 17th Ave
Denver, CO 80206
Platt Park by Windsor
99 East Arizona Avenue
Denver, CO 80210
Griffis North Union
2975 Huron Street
Denver, CO 80202
Archer Tower
901 Sherman St
Denver, CO 80203
Deerfield at Indian Creek Apartment Homes
1771 S Quebec Way
Denver, CO 80231

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University