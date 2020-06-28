1035 Colorado Blvd Apt 407

Amenities

Available Immediately in the recently updated Ascot Condominiums. Studio Condo with central location near Rose Hospital and Downtown. No smoking, no pets - 424 square feet * Assigned Parking * Secure Entry * Brand New Carpet * Brand New flooring in Kitchen * Refrigerator * Stove * Dishwasher * Microwave * 2 Large Closets in Main Room * A/C * Corner Unit * Large Balcony * Call Laura at 303-500-3101 to schedule showings

We do not accept Section 8. Your gross pay must 3 times the rent with a minimum credit score of 650.