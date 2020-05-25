All apartments in Denver
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1020 15th St Unit: DEN3

1020 15th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1020 15th Street, Denver, CO 80202
Downtown Denver

Amenities

parking
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
parking
DREAM OF DENVER SUITE IS A SPACIOUS BEAUTIFULLY FURNISHED SUITE WITH A MILLION DOLLAR VIEW OF DENVER DOWNTOWN.
WE RENT THE CONDO AS 1BD/1BA UNIT OR AS A 2BD/2BA UNIT DEPENDING ON NUMBER OF GUESTS AND SEASON. CLEANING FEE OF IS REQUIRED.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1020 15th St Unit: DEN3 have any available units?
1020 15th St Unit: DEN3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 1020 15th St Unit: DEN3 currently offering any rent specials?
1020 15th St Unit: DEN3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1020 15th St Unit: DEN3 pet-friendly?
No, 1020 15th St Unit: DEN3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1020 15th St Unit: DEN3 offer parking?
Yes, 1020 15th St Unit: DEN3 offers parking.
Does 1020 15th St Unit: DEN3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1020 15th St Unit: DEN3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1020 15th St Unit: DEN3 have a pool?
No, 1020 15th St Unit: DEN3 does not have a pool.
Does 1020 15th St Unit: DEN3 have accessible units?
No, 1020 15th St Unit: DEN3 does not have accessible units.
Does 1020 15th St Unit: DEN3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1020 15th St Unit: DEN3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1020 15th St Unit: DEN3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1020 15th St Unit: DEN3 does not have units with air conditioning.

