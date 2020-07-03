All apartments in Denver
Last updated September 4 2019 at 4:25 PM

1002 E 10th Ave

1002 East 10th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1002 East 10th Avenue, Denver, CO 80218
Capitol Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
ceiling fan
extra storage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0bed7be002 ---- Top Floor 1 BR with plenty of Storage Space in the Chessman Park Neighborhood! 1002 E 10th Ave. Denver, CO 80218 Rent: $1300 Available: October 10, 2019 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Approx. 650 sq. ft. - Walk to Starbucks, King Soopers, DazBog Coffee, ACE, palates studio, Cheeseman park, and much more! - Top Floor - Hardwood floors - BIG windows - Good closet Space - Front Porch - Den/Extra Storage Space Contact us: RIO Real Estate Leasing I Windsor 303-733-0487 leasing@rio-realestate.com 1002 E 10th 12-Month Lease $1300 Rent $50 Flat Monthly Utility Fee (covers use of water, trash, gas, wastewater discharge, and heat. tenant billed independently for metered electricity use.) $400 Security Deposit* $45 Application Fee (per person) $150 One-time Pet Fee Plus $40 Per-month Pet Rent for Dogs (one dog up to 50lbs okay.) $100 One-time Pet Fee Plus $30 Per-month Pet Rent for Cats Available: October 10th, 2019!! QUALIFICATIONS: - Must make twice the amount of rent per month - Have good established credit (min 2 open lines of credit in good standings) - No Collections - No Rental Debt - No Evictions - No Criminal History **Deposit subject to change pending results of background check * We do not approve applicants by credit score. All applications are put into a specific algorithm that take all qualifications into account. *Pictures shown in this ad are to market the availability of the apartment(s) and the building itself. Pictures displayed in this ad may not be the exact unit, although they are similar. Please book a tour to ensure the floor plan of the apartment prior to leasing.* Thank you very much for your time and interest!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1002 E 10th Ave have any available units?
1002 E 10th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1002 E 10th Ave have?
Some of 1002 E 10th Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1002 E 10th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1002 E 10th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1002 E 10th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1002 E 10th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1002 E 10th Ave offer parking?
No, 1002 E 10th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1002 E 10th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1002 E 10th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1002 E 10th Ave have a pool?
No, 1002 E 10th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1002 E 10th Ave have accessible units?
No, 1002 E 10th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1002 E 10th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1002 E 10th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

