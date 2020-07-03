Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly ceiling fan extra storage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0bed7be002 ---- Top Floor 1 BR with plenty of Storage Space in the Chessman Park Neighborhood! 1002 E 10th Ave. Denver, CO 80218 Rent: $1300 Available: October 10, 2019 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Approx. 650 sq. ft. - Walk to Starbucks, King Soopers, DazBog Coffee, ACE, palates studio, Cheeseman park, and much more! - Top Floor - Hardwood floors - BIG windows - Good closet Space - Front Porch - Den/Extra Storage Space Contact us: RIO Real Estate Leasing I Windsor 303-733-0487 leasing@rio-realestate.com 1002 E 10th 12-Month Lease $1300 Rent $50 Flat Monthly Utility Fee (covers use of water, trash, gas, wastewater discharge, and heat. tenant billed independently for metered electricity use.) $400 Security Deposit* $45 Application Fee (per person) $150 One-time Pet Fee Plus $40 Per-month Pet Rent for Dogs (one dog up to 50lbs okay.) $100 One-time Pet Fee Plus $30 Per-month Pet Rent for Cats Available: October 10th, 2019!! QUALIFICATIONS: - Must make twice the amount of rent per month - Have good established credit (min 2 open lines of credit in good standings) - No Collections - No Rental Debt - No Evictions - No Criminal History **Deposit subject to change pending results of background check * We do not approve applicants by credit score. All applications are put into a specific algorithm that take all qualifications into account. *Pictures shown in this ad are to market the availability of the apartment(s) and the building itself. Pictures displayed in this ad may not be the exact unit, although they are similar. Please book a tour to ensure the floor plan of the apartment prior to leasing.* Thank you very much for your time and interest!