vista grande
259 Apartments for rent in Vista Grande, Colorado Springs, CO
23 Units Available
Cortland Powers North
4637 Asher Heights, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,394
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,706
1131 sqft
Mountain views, plenty of outdoor space and resort-style comforts. Property features gourmet kitchen, guest suite, clubhouse and heated swimming pool. Energy Star appliances in units. Near parks and N Powers Boulevard.
14 Units Available
Montebello Gardens
4414 Montebello Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$970
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
823 sqft
Recently renovated apartments feature air conditioning, private patio/balcony, cooking range and walk-in closets. Located close to Palmer Park and a short ride from N Powers Boulevard. Enjoy on-site maintenance, Internet access and a pet-friendly environment.
6 Units Available
Vista View Apartments
2811 Upper Vickers View, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
896 sqft
New construction, never lived in. Pet-friendly apartment community within walking distance of parks and shopping. Amenities include fireplaces, granite countertops, covered parking, 24-hour maintenance and W/D connections.
7 Units Available
Heritage at Hidden Creek
5910 Vista Ridge Pt, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, in School District 11 and close to I-25. Residents enjoy pool, fire pit and jogging trail. Homes feature large windows, stainless steel appliances and ample storage.
1 Unit Available
4817 Sprucewood Dr
4817 Sprucewood Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1592 sqft
Updated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom tri-level corner lot home located in Vista Grande. This home is close to shopping, restaurants, parks and schools. Easy commute to military bases and UCCS.
1 Unit Available
3627 Mesa Grande Drive
3627 Mesa Grande Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1462 sqft
Welcome home! This 3 bed 2 bath home is located in north east Colorado Springs. Hardwood floors through out the main level of the home. The kitchen has stainless steal appliances and white cabinets with modern fixtures.
1 Unit Available
4155 Peach Lane
4155 Peach Lane, Colorado Springs, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
3001 sqft
4155 Peach Lane Available 07/15/20 4155 Peach Lane - 1-2 years, Built in 1999, Group 1: 2 story w/ full fin. bsment.
12 Units Available
Champions Apartments
4505 Dublin Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,250
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1207 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,005
1288 sqft
Close to First and Main Town Center and Cotton Creek Park. Spacious apartments with built-in wine racks, oversized windows, and self-cleaning ovens. Community offers Pikes Peak views and resort-style amenities such as an infinity-edge pool.
7 Units Available
Canyon Ranch
3688 Parkmoor Village Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$960
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
943 sqft
Community has pool, playground and on-site coinless laundry. Apartments have balconies or patios, 48-inch cabinets and dishwashers. Neighborhood has features like Palmer Park and Red Rock Canyon Open Space.
3 Units Available
Residence at Austin Bluffs
3555 Westwood Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$904
516 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Residence at Austin Bluffs in Colorado Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!
10 Units Available
Windtree Apartments
2530 Paragon Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
Studio
$1,080
426 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,140
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
966 sqft
Spacious apartments with nine-foot ceilings, in-unit fireplaces and private balconies. Enjoy the luxuries of a community with gym, pool, hot tub, sauna and a scenic view of the mountains. Walking distance to Pikes Peak Library.
15 Units Available
Retreat at Austin Bluffs
4675 Templeton Park Cir, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,005
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
942 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1368 sqft
The Retreat at Austin Bluffs Apartment Homes in Colorado Springs, Colorado provides comfortable living in the perfect location, allowing you to take advantage of all that this amazing city has to offer.
2 Units Available
Featherstone Apartments
3807 Half Turn Rd, Colorado Springs, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$900
555 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
If you're looking for an apartment in Colorado Springs, CO, look no further than Featherstone Apartment Homes. Our community is an easy commute to many employment and educational opportunities.
10 Units Available
Residences at Falcon North
6416 Honey Grv, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,177
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,387
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly community with newly upgraded units that have walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances and fireplaces. BBQ area and swimming pool for residents. Close to the schools of District 11.
8 Units Available
Peaks at Woodmen
6750 Alpine Currant View, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,249
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1374 sqft
Cozy, pet-friendly community offers coffee bar, fire pit, game room, pool, and hot tub. Trash valet available. Elegant apartments have hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and in-unit laundry. Close to Austin Bluffs Open Space Park.
23 Units Available
Ridgeview Place Apartments
3310 Knoll Ln, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,012
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,221
942 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,722
1368 sqft
Sophisticated community with spacious living areas, plank flooring, and walk-in closets. Pet friendly. Community amenities include dog park, bocce ball court, putting green, and ample parking.
27 Units Available
Park at Penrose Apartments
3802 Half Turn Rd, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$806
460 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
680 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,207
800 sqft
Experience easy living at Summer Grove Apartments. Enjoy some free time in the courtyard reading a book, or plan a day for a picnic in our beautiful picnic area. There’s something for everyone to enjoy at the Summer Grove Apartments.
11 Units Available
Park at Palmer Apartments
3803 Half Turn Rd, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$881
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
778 sqft
Welcome to your new home at Tanglewood Apartments in Colorado Springs, CO! Nestled in the heart of Colorado Springs, Tanglewood Apartments offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
2 Units Available
Union Heights
4770 Nightingale Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
913 sqft
Union Square and the Target shopping center are mere steps from this community. Residents share an onsite fitness center, jogging trails and business center at this pet-friendly property. Apartments have in-unit laundry and air conditioning.
2 Units Available
Austin Park
3940 Harmony Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$930
460 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy an apartment in Colorado Springs, CO, that’s warm and welcoming every time you come home. Austin Park Apartment Homes offers charming apartments, amazing community amenities, and a great location.
1 Unit Available
4280 S Nonchalant Circle
4280 Nonchalant Circle South, Colorado Springs, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1595 sqft
Life right off of Academy! - Less than a mile away from major shopping centers, grocery stores, and easy highway access, this home is the perfect way to live a great life! This home has four bedrooms, two bathrooms, an amazing front yard surrounded
1 Unit Available
6870 Cotton Drive
6870 Cotton Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
3900 sqft
6870 Cotton Drive Available 08/01/20 Nice 4 bedroom, 3 bath, 3 car home in North Colorado Springs - THIS HOME IS 4 BEDROOM, 3 BATH WITH ATTACHED 3 CAR GARAGE AND FENCED YARD, HOME HAS LARGE KITCHEN FOR THE ENTERTAINING TYPE ALONG WITH A FORMAL
1 Unit Available
2807 Ridgeglen Ct
2807 Ridgeglen Court, Colorado Springs, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1877 sqft
Updated home on a cul-de-sac. - This is a 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom 4-level home with newer carpet and vinyl. Main level has living room, kitchen and dining room. Large family room in the basement and a good sized back yard with covered patio.
1 Unit Available
6930 Barrimore Drive
6930 Barrimore Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,650
3704 sqft
Make yourself at home at this charming 5 bedroom 4 bathroom home located in Colorado Springs! This spacious home features an upgraded kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room. Excellent large backyard for entertaining.
