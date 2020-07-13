All apartments in Colorado Springs
Find more places like Chestnut Springs.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Colorado Springs, CO
/
Chestnut Springs
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:12 PM

Chestnut Springs

Open Now until 6pm
4331 N Chestnut St · (850) 735-7492
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Colorado Springs
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4331 N Chestnut St, Colorado Springs, CO 80907
Holland Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 4315-21 · Avail. Jul 17

$885

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 516 sqft

Unit 4331-20 · Avail. Jul 31

$895

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 516 sqft

Unit 4327-23 · Avail. Aug 15

$900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 516 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Chestnut Springs.

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
refrigerator
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $33.50 per applicant
Deposit: $500-$750
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Risk Mitigation Fee $12.50 per month; Renters responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $30 per pet/per month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, 60lbs
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Chestnut Springs have any available units?
Chestnut Springs has 3 units available starting at $885 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does Chestnut Springs have?
Some of Chestnut Springs's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Chestnut Springs currently offering any rent specials?
Chestnut Springs is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Chestnut Springs pet-friendly?
Yes, Chestnut Springs is pet friendly.
Does Chestnut Springs offer parking?
Yes, Chestnut Springs offers parking.
Does Chestnut Springs have units with washers and dryers?
No, Chestnut Springs does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Chestnut Springs have a pool?
Yes, Chestnut Springs has a pool.
Does Chestnut Springs have accessible units?
No, Chestnut Springs does not have accessible units.
Does Chestnut Springs have units with dishwashers?
No, Chestnut Springs does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Chestnut Springs?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Cheyenne Creek
145 W Cheyenne Rd
Colorado Springs, CO 80906
Aviator
1670 N Murray Blvd
Colorado Springs, CO 80915
Grand View
2505 E Pikes Peak Ave
Colorado Springs, CO 80909
Overlook at Mesa Creek Apartments
2640 Grand Vista Cir
Colorado Springs, CO 80904
Montebello Gardens
4414 Montebello Dr
Colorado Springs, CO 80918
Copper Stone
2827 E Pikes Peak Ave
Colorado Springs, CO 80809
Woodland Hills Apartments
2880 Woodland Hills Dr
Colorado Springs, CO 80918
Retreat at Austin Bluffs
4675 Templeton Park Cir
Colorado Springs, CO 80917

Similar Pages

Colorado Springs 1 BedroomsColorado Springs 2 Bedrooms
Colorado Springs Apartments with ParkingColorado Springs Dog Friendly Apartments
Colorado Springs Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COCentennial, CO
Littleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COParker, CO
Castle Rock, COPueblo, COLone Tree, COGolden, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Palmer ParkVista GrandePark Hill
Village SevenBriargateGarden Ranch
Pulpit RockRustic Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Colorado Colorado SpringsColorado College
University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Arapahoe Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity