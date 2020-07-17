8744 Eckberg Hts

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Spectacular northeast town home! This marvelous unit includes range, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and washer/dryer hook-ups. Walking trails and a park nearby. The property also features a gas fireplace for those chilly winter nights! District 20 schools. 1,436 sq. ft. of living space. A maximum of 2 pets may be allowed with additional deposit. The deposit for this property is the same as one month's rent. Our Qualifying Criteria may be found here: https://all-seasons.com/qualifying-criteria/. We show 7 days a week, so please call! Professionally Managed by All Seasons LLC, CRMC 1610 S Tejon St, Colorado Springs, CO 80905



This property is available for move in on 8/08/20



This property is still occupied by the current Resident. Due to the concerns surrounding COVID-19, we are not able to show this property until the current Resident vacates. We are still accepting applications on the property and are open to renting 'sight unseen.' Showings will be available once the current Resident vacates. Thank you for your understanding.