All apartments in Colorado Springs
Find more places like 8744 Eckberg Hts.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Colorado Springs, CO
/
8744 Eckberg Hts
Last updated July 8 2020 at 7:30 AM

8744 Eckberg Hts

8744 Eckberg Heights · (719) 632-0463
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Colorado Springs
See all
Wolf Ranch
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8744 Eckberg Heights, Colorado Springs, CO 80924
Wolf Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,795

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1436 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Spectacular northeast town home! This marvelous unit includes range, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and washer/dryer hook-ups. Walking trails and a park nearby. The property also features a gas fireplace for those chilly winter nights! District 20 schools. 1,436 sq. ft. of living space. A maximum of 2 pets may be allowed with additional deposit. The deposit for this property is the same as one month's rent. Our Qualifying Criteria may be found here: https://all-seasons.com/qualifying-criteria/. We show 7 days a week, so please call! Professionally Managed by All Seasons LLC, CRMC 1610 S Tejon St, Colorado Springs, CO 80905

This property is available for move in on 8/08/20

This property is still occupied by the current Resident. Due to the concerns surrounding COVID-19, we are not able to show this property until the current Resident vacates. We are still accepting applications on the property and are open to renting 'sight unseen.' Showings will be available once the current Resident vacates. Thank you for your understanding.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8744 Eckberg Hts have any available units?
8744 Eckberg Hts has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 8744 Eckberg Hts have?
Some of 8744 Eckberg Hts's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8744 Eckberg Hts currently offering any rent specials?
8744 Eckberg Hts is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8744 Eckberg Hts pet-friendly?
Yes, 8744 Eckberg Hts is pet friendly.
Does 8744 Eckberg Hts offer parking?
Yes, 8744 Eckberg Hts offers parking.
Does 8744 Eckberg Hts have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8744 Eckberg Hts does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8744 Eckberg Hts have a pool?
No, 8744 Eckberg Hts does not have a pool.
Does 8744 Eckberg Hts have accessible units?
No, 8744 Eckberg Hts does not have accessible units.
Does 8744 Eckberg Hts have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8744 Eckberg Hts has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 8744 Eckberg Hts?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Park at Whispering Pines
3030 E Fountain Blvd
Colorado Springs, CO 80910
Wind River Place Apartments
919 N 19th St
Colorado Springs, CO 80904
Cheyenne Crossing
640 Wycliffe Dr
Colorado Springs, CO 80906
Springs at Allison Valley
11320 New Voyager Heights
Colorado Springs, CO 80921
Vue21
4610 Nautilus Peak Vw
Colorado Springs, CO 80924
Residence at Austin Bluffs
3555 Westwood Blvd
Colorado Springs, CO 80918
Retreat at Austin Bluffs
4675 Templeton Park Cir
Colorado Springs, CO 80917
Broadmoor Park Tower Apartment Homes
929 Arcturus Drive
Colorado Springs, CO 80905

Similar Pages

Colorado Springs 1 BedroomsColorado Springs 2 Bedrooms
Colorado Springs Apartments with ParkingColorado Springs Dog Friendly Apartments
Colorado Springs Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COCentennial, CO
Littleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COParker, CO
Castle Rock, COPueblo, COLone Tree, COGolden, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Village SevenVista GrandePark Hill
BriargateGarden RanchPalmer Park
Pulpit RockRustic Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Colorado Colorado SpringsColorado College
University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Arapahoe Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity