6324 Cubbage Drive

2017 Parade of Homes best overall winner for this Canton model with open, modern/contemporary concept with stucco and stone exterior. This home, located in the new Daybreak at Wolf Ranch community, shows like a model home and includes many great upgrades!! The main living area includes hardwood floors throughout, upgraded cosmo gas fireplace and lots of sunlight. The gourmet kitchen has a gas range, upgraded cabinets, upgraded granite countertops, stainless appliances and a large island. A powder room with ILO pedestal sink, and laundry room are also on the main level as well as a walkout to covered, upgraded extended patio. Very spacious yet cozy master suite on the upper level includes spectacular mountain views, an attached, luxurious 5 piece bath with ceramic tile floor and granite countertops as well as as a frameless shower. Upper level Moisture Shield composite deck is spacious and private and perfect for quiet evenings , coffee in the mornings or entertaining. The upper level also includes two more spacious bedrooms and a full bath with ceramic tile floors and granite countertops. The finished garden level basement has upgraded 9ï¿½?? ceilings, plush carpet, a large 4th bedroom and a full bath. The basement is bright and open and does not feel like a basement at all. Oversized 3 car alley garage will fit your large vehicles no problem! This home has a SMART thermostat, HERS rating, Wifi boost throughout, 50 gallon water heater and LED lighting. Landscaping is taken care of by the HOA so no mowing or weeding required! It is a 4 minute walk to the lake and the community offers so much more including hiking trails, parks, water fountain, dog run, clubhouse and pool as well as Concerts by the Park and neighborhood BBQs.