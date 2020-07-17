All apartments in Colorado Springs
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

6324 Cubbage Drive

6324 Cubbage Drive · No Longer Available
Colorado Springs
Wolf Ranch
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Location

6324 Cubbage Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80924
Wolf Ranch

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
2017 Parade of Homes best overall winner for this Canton model with open, modern/contemporary concept with stucco and stone exterior. This home, located in the new Daybreak at Wolf Ranch community, shows like a model home and includes many great upgrades!! The main living area includes hardwood floors throughout, upgraded cosmo gas fireplace and lots of sunlight. The gourmet kitchen has a gas range, upgraded cabinets, upgraded granite countertops, stainless appliances and a large island. A powder room with ILO pedestal sink, and laundry room are also on the main level as well as a walkout to covered, upgraded extended patio. Very spacious yet cozy master suite on the upper level includes spectacular mountain views, an attached, luxurious 5 piece bath with ceramic tile floor and granite countertops as well as as a frameless shower. Upper level Moisture Shield composite deck is spacious and private and perfect for quiet evenings , coffee in the mornings or entertaining. The upper level also includes two more spacious bedrooms and a full bath with ceramic tile floors and granite countertops. The finished garden level basement has upgraded 9ï¿½?? ceilings, plush carpet, a large 4th bedroom and a full bath. The basement is bright and open and does not feel like a basement at all. Oversized 3 car alley garage will fit your large vehicles no problem! This home has a SMART thermostat, HERS rating, Wifi boost throughout, 50 gallon water heater and LED lighting. Landscaping is taken care of by the HOA so no mowing or weeding required! It is a 4 minute walk to the lake and the community offers so much more including hiking trails, parks, water fountain, dog run, clubhouse and pool as well as Concerts by the Park and neighborhood BBQs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6324 Cubbage Drive have any available units?
6324 Cubbage Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Colorado Springs, CO.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 6324 Cubbage Drive have?
Some of 6324 Cubbage Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6324 Cubbage Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6324 Cubbage Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6324 Cubbage Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6324 Cubbage Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6324 Cubbage Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6324 Cubbage Drive offers parking.
Does 6324 Cubbage Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6324 Cubbage Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6324 Cubbage Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6324 Cubbage Drive has a pool.
Does 6324 Cubbage Drive have accessible units?
No, 6324 Cubbage Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6324 Cubbage Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6324 Cubbage Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
