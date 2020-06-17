All apartments in Colorado Springs
Last updated November 26 2019 at 1:08 AM

5861 Maroon Way

5861 Maroon Way · (224) 829-8928
Location

5861 Maroon Way, Colorado Springs, CO 80923
Ridgeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1824 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
accessible
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Updated 4 BR/2 BA home with 2 car garage and a fully fenced back yard. Conveniently located just off the Powers corridor -- easy access to Peterson AFB, USAFA, schools and shopping. Bedrooms in the first floor, basement, and master on the second. Pets are allowed, dependent on breed and number.

Presented by:
Cornerstone Real Estate Team
685 Citadel Drive East, Suite #325
Colorado Springs, CO 80909

Cornerstone Real Estate Team is a dedicated fair housing provider and does not discriminate based on race, color, religion, sex, disability, familial status, national origin, ancestry, marital status, creed, sexual orientation or any other protected class as defined by the Fair Housing Act or the state of Colorado.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5861 Maroon Way have any available units?
5861 Maroon Way has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 5861 Maroon Way have?
Some of 5861 Maroon Way's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5861 Maroon Way currently offering any rent specials?
5861 Maroon Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5861 Maroon Way pet-friendly?
No, 5861 Maroon Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colorado Springs.
Does 5861 Maroon Way offer parking?
Yes, 5861 Maroon Way does offer parking.
Does 5861 Maroon Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5861 Maroon Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5861 Maroon Way have a pool?
No, 5861 Maroon Way does not have a pool.
Does 5861 Maroon Way have accessible units?
Yes, 5861 Maroon Way has accessible units.
Does 5861 Maroon Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5861 Maroon Way has units with dishwashers.
