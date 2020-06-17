5861 Maroon Way

Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated microwave accessible range

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Updated 4 BR/2 BA home with 2 car garage and a fully fenced back yard. Conveniently located just off the Powers corridor -- easy access to Peterson AFB, USAFA, schools and shopping. Bedrooms in the first floor, basement, and master on the second. Pets are allowed, dependent on breed and number.



Presented by:

Cornerstone Real Estate Team

685 Citadel Drive East, Suite #325

Colorado Springs, CO 80909



Cornerstone Real Estate Team is a dedicated fair housing provider and does not discriminate based on race, color, religion, sex, disability, familial status, national origin, ancestry, marital status, creed, sexual orientation or any other protected class as defined by the Fair Housing Act or the state of Colorado.