5823 Fossil Drive

Welcome to this 4 bedroom home in desirable neighborhood. Formal living room is off entry with vaulted ceilings and decorative ledge shared with kitchen and recessed window. Kitchen has ceramic tile flooring, stainless steel appliances and an island. Dining is located in kitchen area. Family room is in lower level with gas fireplace and walk out to large fenced in backyard. Basement offers another bedroom, office or man cave. Master bedroom is on upper level with attached 3/4 bath and walk in closet. 2 more bedrooms occupy the upper level with full bath. Home is fully landscaped with fenced in back yard. DON'T MISS OUT.