Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

5823 Fossil Drive

5823 Fossil Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5823 Fossil Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80923
Sundown

Amenities

garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to this 4 bedroom home in desirable neighborhood. Formal living room is off entry with vaulted ceilings and decorative ledge shared with kitchen and recessed window. Kitchen has ceramic tile flooring, stainless steel appliances and an island. Dining is located in kitchen area. Family room is in lower level with gas fireplace and walk out to large fenced in backyard. Basement offers another bedroom, office or man cave. Master bedroom is on upper level with attached 3/4 bath and walk in closet. 2 more bedrooms occupy the upper level with full bath. Home is fully landscaped with fenced in back yard. DON'T MISS OUT.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5823 Fossil Drive have any available units?
5823 Fossil Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 5823 Fossil Drive have?
Some of 5823 Fossil Drive's amenities include garage, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5823 Fossil Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5823 Fossil Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5823 Fossil Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5823 Fossil Drive is not pet friendly.
Does 5823 Fossil Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5823 Fossil Drive does offer parking.
Does 5823 Fossil Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5823 Fossil Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5823 Fossil Drive have a pool?
No, 5823 Fossil Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5823 Fossil Drive have accessible units?
No, 5823 Fossil Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5823 Fossil Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5823 Fossil Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
