divine redeemer
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:03 PM
248 Apartments for rent in Divine Redeemer, Colorado Springs, CO
Shannon Hills
2110 E La Salle St, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$795
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
948 sqft
Ideally located near parks and with views of the Rocky Mountains. On-site dog park, picnic area and dog run. Spacious interiors with updated carpeting, walk-in closets and full kitchens.
Bristol Square Apartments
1506 Yuma St, Colorado Springs, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$930
579 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly remodeled, pet-friendly apartments within walking distance of Palmer Park. Located just minutes from I-25 and downtown Colorado Springs. Units with views of Pikes Peak.
1511 Yuma Street
1511 Yuma Street, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$975
1024 sqft
This 2 bedroom 1 bath remodeled unit is available for rent. Many newer features including New Carpet, Fresh Paint, Ceiling Fans, Light Fixtures, Bathroom and kitchen fixtures, Single Basin Sink, bathroom sinks and counters and Hardware.
2529 Lelaray Street
2529 Lelaray Street, Colorado Springs, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,825
1759 sqft
Make yourself at home at this charming 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in Colorado Springs! This spacious home features a welcoming kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room.
1707 Monteagle St
1707 Monteagle Street, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$995
1074 sqft
2 Bedroom Townhome near everything - 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom bi-level townhome centrally located. Upper level has living room, dining room and kitchen. Both bedrooms and bathroom are in the lower level as well as the laundry facilities.
Results within 1 mile of Divine Redeemer
Copper Stone
2827 E Pikes Peak Ave, Colorado Springs, CO
Studio
$900
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$955
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
910 sqft
Copper Stone Apartment Homes is ready to provide you an apartment in Colorado Springs, CO, that’s stylish, relaxing, and full of top-notch amenities.
The Centre Apartments
1921 E Van Buren St, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$985
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
780 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Friendly apartment complex with mountain views, close to Palmer Park and the I-25 to Downtown. Community features include a swimming pool, plus indoor and outdoor social areas.
The Willows At Printers Park Apartment
2205 Willow Tree Grove, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,115
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,890
1288 sqft
Great location, close to shopping and restaurants of Colorado Springs. Units feature laundry, dishwasher, and patio or balcony. Luxurious community has playground, 24-hour maintenance and parking garage.
Grand View
2505 E Pikes Peak Ave, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,055
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
891 sqft
Situated close to Printers Way and E Bijou Street. Modern apartment homes with quality kitchen appliances, a fireplace, and carpeting. Community features a playground, pool, hot tub, and basketball court.
1216 Custer Ave
1216 Custer Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1392 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Charming 3 Bedroom Home with Large Yard - Property Id: 318208 Updated home near downtown. Newer wood floors, updated kitchen, detached two car garage. Huge lawn , patio overlooking backyard.
1027 E. Willamette Ave.
1027 East Willamette Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1064 sqft
1027 E. Willamette Ave. Available 08/02/20 Ranch style home near downtown and USOTC. - Centrally located rancher with easy access to Boulder, Union, downtown and I-25.
228 N Institute Street
228 N Institute St, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 228 N Institute Street in Colorado Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!
712 South Sheridan Avenue
712 South Sheridan Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1092 sqft
Centrally located, 2 bedroom, 1 bath home with large 2 car detached garage, as well as additional off street parking and alley access. Newly refinished hard wood floors in living, dining and bedroom area. New window coverings. Fenced front yard.
810 N. Royer Street # B
810 North Royer Street, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,000
500 sqft
810 N. Royer Street #B - Amazing one bedroom loft close to downtown. Open and bright with 3/4 bathroom! Large kitchen with ample storage. This quaint one bedroom will go quickly. Don't miss out!!! No Pets Allowed (RLNE5880115)
2415 N Chelton Road
2415 North Chelton Road, Colorado Springs, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,695
2020 sqft
Stunning newly built rancher for rent in Luna Vista Heights. This rare find is on a large corner lot with just under half an acre. This home has it all.
123 North Wahsatch Avenue
123 North Wahsatch Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,550
1000 sqft
Offered fully furnished for "Corporate" rental (30 night minimum, 3 months given preference). Rates are $1550/mo Sept 15 through May 15. Rate increases in summer (May 16 through Sept 14) to $1750/mo.
3020 E Bijou Street Unit 4B
3020 East Bijou Street, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
881 sqft
3020 E Bijou Street # 4b - Property Id: 301255 This Condo is located in the Aspen Garden Condominiums is clean and like new * Located on the second of three floors.
2726 Jon Street
2726 Jon Street, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1313 sqft
This beautifully updated, well maintained, ranch style home is a must see! Remodeled kitchen with tile floors and granite counter tops. Updated bath. All hardwood floors through out. Huge office/studio. 2 - car detached garage, beautiful yard.
2102 Warwick Lane
2102 Warwick Lane, Colorado Springs, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1842 sqft
Charming 4 Bed/2 Bath Home in Quiet Neighborhood. Immediate Availability! Short Term Lease - 6 months.
2743 San Miguel Street - 102
2743 E San Miguel St, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1250 sqft
Brand new construction! Be the first to move into The Courtyard, a brand new Community in Colorado Springs. All units are 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom plus office/ flex space/ 3rd bedroom.
1253 Yuma Street - 101
1253 Yuma St, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1200 sqft
Brand new construction! Be the first to move into The Courtyard, a brand new Community in Colorado Springs. All units are 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom plus office/ flex space/ 3rd bedroom.
702 E Platte Ave
702 East Platte Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1568 sqft
702 E Platte Ave Available 08/01/20 Adorable downtown Bungalow - Adorable downtown Bungalow. New landscaping. Beautiful wood floors. Wood stove for those cool nights. Enjoy the beautiful weather on your cover front porch. Across from hiking trails.
503 Wahsatch Avenue - 1
503 N Wahsatch Ave, Colorado Springs, CO
Studio
$1,098
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Walk the layout, room by room, from any device with our 3D Virtual Tour. https://my.matterport.
2022 Wynkoop Dr
2022 Wynkoop Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
5 Bedrooms
$1,595
2120 sqft
Great house, centrally located! - Cute brick rancher with finished basement. 5 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Large, inviting living room with hardwood flooring sprawling throughout the main level. Kitchen has built-in breakfast bar.
