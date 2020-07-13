Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry ceiling fan extra storage fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill courtyard e-payments internet access package receiving

Minutes from the hiking trails and scenic views of Palmer Park is Union Heights, a community of one and two-bedroom apartments. This pet-friendly community has excellent interiors and an amenity package that includes a business center, clubhouse, and a state of the art fitness center. Outside the community, you will find exceptional restaurants, family-owned boutiques, and nearby cafes. If you need to check off items from your shopping list, walk down the street to Safeway. Chapel Hills Mall can be found off the Ronald Reagan Highway and has every store you need for clothing, gadgets, and home goods. Come visit us today!