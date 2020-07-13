All apartments in Colorado Springs
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:53 PM

Union Heights

Open Now until 6pm
4770 Nightingale Dr · (719) 249-7928
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4770 Nightingale Dr, Colorado Springs, CO 80918
Garden Ranch

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit H-203 · Avail. Aug 19

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 963 sqft

Unit E-102 · Avail. Oct 4

$1,375

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 963 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Union Heights.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
courtyard
e-payments
internet access
package receiving
Minutes from the hiking trails and scenic views of Palmer Park is Union Heights, a community of one and two-bedroom apartments. This pet-friendly community has excellent interiors and an amenity package that includes a business center, clubhouse, and a state of the art fitness center. Outside the community, you will find exceptional restaurants, family-owned boutiques, and nearby cafes. If you need to check off items from your shopping list, walk down the street to Safeway. Chapel Hills Mall can be found off the Ronald Reagan Highway and has every store you need for clothing, gadgets, and home goods. Come visit us today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $150 ( 1 bedroom), $250 (2 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions:
Parking Details: Open Lot: included in lease, Carports: $20/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Union Heights have any available units?
Union Heights has 2 units available starting at $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does Union Heights have?
Some of Union Heights's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Union Heights currently offering any rent specials?
Union Heights is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Union Heights pet-friendly?
Yes, Union Heights is pet friendly.
Does Union Heights offer parking?
Yes, Union Heights offers parking.
Does Union Heights have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Union Heights offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Union Heights have a pool?
Yes, Union Heights has a pool.
Does Union Heights have accessible units?
No, Union Heights does not have accessible units.
Does Union Heights have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Union Heights has units with dishwashers.
