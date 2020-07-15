All apartments in Colorado Springs
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:57 PM

5540 Darcy Lane

5540 Darcy Lane · (719) 592-9700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5540 Darcy Lane, Colorado Springs, CO 80915
Rustic Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5540 Darcy Lane · Avail. Jul 22

$1,095

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1114 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
5540 Darcy Lane Available 07/22/20 Cute 2 Bedroom Townhome off of the Powers Corridor! - * 2 Bed, 1 1/2 Bath
* End Unit In Quiet Neighborhood
* Wood Burning Fireplace in living area
* Kitchen area w/ white appliances, look-out window and breakfast bar
* Over-sized Fenced Grassy Area Outback
* Two spacious bedrooms located on the upper level
* Both bathroom vanity's have been updated
* Full bathroom upstairs w/ double vanity
* Lots of parking
* Located Just Off Powers Corridor
* Minutes to Peterson AFB
* SORRY, NO PETS, NO SMOKING!!!!!!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4624567)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5540 Darcy Lane have any available units?
5540 Darcy Lane has a unit available for $1,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
Is 5540 Darcy Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5540 Darcy Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5540 Darcy Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5540 Darcy Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colorado Springs.
Does 5540 Darcy Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5540 Darcy Lane offers parking.
Does 5540 Darcy Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5540 Darcy Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5540 Darcy Lane have a pool?
No, 5540 Darcy Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5540 Darcy Lane have accessible units?
No, 5540 Darcy Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5540 Darcy Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5540 Darcy Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5540 Darcy Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 5540 Darcy Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
