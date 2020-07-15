Amenities
5540 Darcy Lane Available 07/22/20 Cute 2 Bedroom Townhome off of the Powers Corridor! - * 2 Bed, 1 1/2 Bath
* End Unit In Quiet Neighborhood
* Wood Burning Fireplace in living area
* Kitchen area w/ white appliances, look-out window and breakfast bar
* Over-sized Fenced Grassy Area Outback
* Two spacious bedrooms located on the upper level
* Both bathroom vanity's have been updated
* Full bathroom upstairs w/ double vanity
* Lots of parking
* Located Just Off Powers Corridor
* Minutes to Peterson AFB
* SORRY, NO PETS, NO SMOKING!!!!!!
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4624567)