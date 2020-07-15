Amenities

parking recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities parking

5540 Darcy Lane Available 07/22/20 Cute 2 Bedroom Townhome off of the Powers Corridor! - * 2 Bed, 1 1/2 Bath

* End Unit In Quiet Neighborhood

* Wood Burning Fireplace in living area

* Kitchen area w/ white appliances, look-out window and breakfast bar

* Over-sized Fenced Grassy Area Outback

* Two spacious bedrooms located on the upper level

* Both bathroom vanity's have been updated

* Full bathroom upstairs w/ double vanity

* Lots of parking

* Located Just Off Powers Corridor

* Minutes to Peterson AFB

* SORRY, NO PETS, NO SMOKING!!!!!!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4624567)