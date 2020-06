Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

4971 Copen Dr - Powers Area 2 Bed 2 Bath 2 Car Garage - Powers area 2 Story with no basement built in 1997. Backs to open space green belt, no neighbors in front or back of house. Approx 1,448 total and finished sq ft. 2 car attached garage. All kitchen appliances included. Two bedrooms and one full bath on upper level. One half bath on main level. Upper level loft/study area. Fenced backyard and sprinkler system. Dogs considered with approval 25 dollar pet rent. No smoking. Falcon District #49 schools. ASK ABOUT OUR MILITARY DISCOUNT! For details and showing appointment call CLEMENTE REAL ESTATE SERVICES 719-574-4646.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5685994)