All apartments in Colorado Springs
Find more places like
4877 Old Farm Circle West.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Colorado Springs, CO
/
4877 Old Farm Circle West
Last updated June 5 2020 at 10:36 PM

4877 Old Farm Circle West

4877 Old Farm Circle West · (719) 257-7465
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Colorado Springs
See all
Old Farm
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4877 Old Farm Circle West, Colorado Springs, CO 80917
Old Farm

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,140

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1976 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This lovely home is located in the desirable Old Farm neighborhood with gorgeous views of Pikes Peak! The outside of this home features a covered entryway and an attached 2 car garage! As you enter the home you will notice the beautiful wood flooring! The kitchen has gorgeous granite counters, cherry cabinets with easy close drawers, and a nice size pantry! The kitchen and dining area are open to the living room! The master bedroom, an additional bedroom as well as a full bathroom are located on the upper level! The master bedroom features a walkout to the backyard deck! Downstairs you will find a spacious family room with a cozy built-in fireplace! Also, you will find 2 bedrooms and a full bathroom! The backyard is fenced in and has a very nice deck that is partly covered; giving you some shade on sunny days! This home has been extremely well maintained and is in pristine shape! It won't last long! Come see this gorgeous home today!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 4877 Old Farm Circle West have any available units?
4877 Old Farm Circle West has a unit available for $2,140 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 4877 Old Farm Circle West have?
Some of 4877 Old Farm Circle West's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4877 Old Farm Circle West currently offering any rent specials?
4877 Old Farm Circle West isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4877 Old Farm Circle West pet-friendly?
Yes, 4877 Old Farm Circle West is pet friendly.
Does 4877 Old Farm Circle West offer parking?
Yes, 4877 Old Farm Circle West does offer parking.
Does 4877 Old Farm Circle West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4877 Old Farm Circle West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4877 Old Farm Circle West have a pool?
No, 4877 Old Farm Circle West does not have a pool.
Does 4877 Old Farm Circle West have accessible units?
No, 4877 Old Farm Circle West does not have accessible units.
Does 4877 Old Farm Circle West have units with dishwashers?
No, 4877 Old Farm Circle West does not have units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Sky at Bear Creek
864 Oxford Ln
Colorado Springs, CO 80905
Overlook at Mesa Creek Apartments
2640 Grand Vista Cir
Colorado Springs, CO 80904
Montebello Gardens
4414 Montebello Dr
Colorado Springs, CO 80918
Bellaire Ranch
4275 Sanders Vw
Colorado Springs, CO 80916
Residences at Falcon North
6416 Honey Grv
Colorado Springs, CO 80923
333 ECO
333 East Colorado Avenue
Colorado Springs, CO 80903
Paloma Terrace
2910 Sage St
Colorado Springs, CO 80907
Featherstone Apartments
3807 Half Turn Rd
Colorado Springs, CO 80917

Similar Pages

Colorado Springs 1 BedroomsColorado Springs 2 BedroomsColorado Springs Dog Friendly ApartmentsColorado Springs Pet Friendly PlacesColorado Springs Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COCentennial, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COParker, COCastle Rock, COPueblo, COLone Tree, COGolden, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Palmer ParkVista GrandePark HillVillage SevenBriargateGarden RanchPulpit RockRustic Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Colorado Colorado SpringsColorado CollegeUniversity of DenverEmily Griffith Technical CollegeArapahoe Community College