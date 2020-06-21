4877 Old Farm Circle West.

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This lovely home is located in the desirable Old Farm neighborhood with gorgeous views of Pikes Peak! The outside of this home features a covered entryway and an attached 2 car garage! As you enter the home you will notice the beautiful wood flooring! The kitchen has gorgeous granite counters, cherry cabinets with easy close drawers, and a nice size pantry! The kitchen and dining area are open to the living room! The master bedroom, an additional bedroom as well as a full bathroom are located on the upper level! The master bedroom features a walkout to the backyard deck! Downstairs you will find a spacious family room with a cozy built-in fireplace! Also, you will find 2 bedrooms and a full bathroom! The backyard is fenced in and has a very nice deck that is partly covered; giving you some shade on sunny days! This home has been extremely well maintained and is in pristine shape! It won't last long! Come see this gorgeous home today!

