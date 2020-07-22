/
old farm
219 Apartments for rent in Old Farm, Colorado Springs, CO
Retreat at Austin Bluffs
4675 Templeton Park Cir, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,005
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
942 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1368 sqft
The Retreat at Austin Bluffs Apartment Homes in Colorado Springs, Colorado provides comfortable living in the perfect location, allowing you to take advantage of all that this amazing city has to offer.
4635 Winewood Village Dr
4635 Winewood Village Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1814 sqft
4635 Winewood Village Dr Available 08/12/20 Updated 2-Bedroom Condo - 2-Bedroom Condo with newer carpet & fixtures. Open floor plan with kitchen, living room and dining on main level with both bedroom & Loft upstairs.
4506 Winewood Village Drive
4506 Winewood Village Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE4307726)
4810 Old Farm Circle W
4810 Old Farm Circle West, Colorado Springs, CO
5 Bedrooms
$1,950
2770 sqft
4810 Old Farm Circle W Available 09/03/20 Amazing home in Old Farm - This spacious 5 bedroom, 3.
Enchanted Springs
3281 Divine Hts, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Enchanted Springs. Settle down in one of our one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes. Enjoy a fully equipped kitchen with quartz countertops, dishwasher, breakfast bar, den/study, plush carpeting, 9ft.
Featherstone Apartments
3807 Half Turn Rd, Colorado Springs, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$920
555 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
If you're looking for an apartment in Colorado Springs, CO, look no further than Featherstone Apartment Homes. Our community is an easy commute to many employment and educational opportunities.
Austin Park
3940 Harmony Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$945
460 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy an apartment in Colorado Springs, CO, that’s warm and welcoming every time you come home. Austin Park Apartment Homes offers charming apartments, amazing community amenities, and a great location.
Residence at Austin Bluffs
3555 Westwood Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$929
516 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,024
652 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Residence at Austin Bluffs in Colorado Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!
Montebello Gardens
4414 Montebello Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$940
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
823 sqft
Recently renovated apartments feature air conditioning, private patio/balcony, cooking range and walk-in closets. Located close to Palmer Park and a short ride from N Powers Boulevard. Enjoy on-site maintenance, Internet access and a pet-friendly environment.
Residences at Falcon North
6416 Honey Grv, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,177
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,407
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,641
1220 sqft
Pet-friendly community with newly upgraded units that have walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances and fireplaces. BBQ area and swimming pool for residents. Close to the schools of District 11.
Park at Penrose Apartments
3802 Half Turn Rd, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$806
460 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
680 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Experience easy living at Summer Grove Apartments. Enjoy some free time in the courtyard reading a book, or plan a day for a picnic in our beautiful picnic area. There’s something for everyone to enjoy at the Summer Grove Apartments.
Park at Palmer Apartments
3803 Half Turn Rd, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$881
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
778 sqft
Welcome to your new home at Tanglewood Apartments in Colorado Springs, CO! Nestled in the heart of Colorado Springs, Tanglewood Apartments offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
5950 Dolores St
5950 Dolores Street, Colorado Springs, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
3091 sqft
5950 Dolores St Available 08/10/20 Beautiful five bedroom single family home - Don’t miss out on viewing this gem.
5292 CRACKERBARREL CIR
5292 Cracker Barrel Cir, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2336 sqft
Charming Semi Custom Home - Charming semi-custom 2-story on a gorgeous lot!! Vaulted ceilings, tons of windows, and views! Living room w/wood FP, dining area with walk-out, kitchen with a counter bar * 2 bedrooms on the main level adjoin to a
5631 Sunshade Point
5631 Sunshade Point, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1701 sqft
5631 Sunshade Point - Northeast area Sundown Villas Condos. 2 Story TOWNHOME with unfinished basement built in 2002. Approx. 1,705 total sq ft with 1,181 finished sq ft. Kitchen appliances included. All three bedrooms located on upper level.
4835 Meadowland
4835 Meadowland Boulevard, Colorado Springs, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1743 sqft
Vista Grande Rental Home - *Great Home Close To Schools And Academy Blvd.. Large Park Within Walking Distance. Mature Trees. Four Bedroom, Two Bath With An Over Sized Garage. Updated Cabinetry In Kitchen. Won't Last Long* (RLNE5829065)
4971 Copen Drive
4971 Copen Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1448 sqft
4971 Copen Drive Available 08/05/20 4971 Copen Dr - Powers Area 2 Bed 2 Bath 2 Car Garage - Powers area 2 Story with no basement built in 1997. Backs to open space green belt, no neighbors in front or back of house.
5011 Rainbow Harbour Circle
5011 Rainbow Harbour Circle, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,095
923 sqft
5011 Rainbow Harbour Cir - Two Story townhome (Loft design) built in 1982. 1 Bedroom 1 bath, 1 Car garage with a ton of storage. All appliances including Washer and Dryer. NEW CARPET AND NEW PAINT 2019. Bedroom and bathroom located on upper level.
4733 N Gracemoor Cir
4733 Gracemoor Circle North, Colorado Springs, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2014 sqft
4733 N Gracemoor Cir Available 08/07/20 Spacious 4 Bedroom Rancher with Finished Basement!!! - Spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath rancher with over 2000 sq ft! Attached 1 car garage with extra storage, features a ramp Large eat in country kitchen with
4465 North Carefree Circle
4465 North Carefree Circle, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,185
995 sqft
4465 North Carefree Circle Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom Condo For Rent - Rent: $1,18500 Available: AUGUST 1 Rental Term: 1 Year Application Fee: $40.00 Security Deposit: $1,185.
5910 Chorus Heights
5910 Chorus Heights, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1262 sqft
5910 Chorus Heights Available 07/24/20 IMMACULATE TWO STORY TOWNHOME - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY BEFORE FILLING OUT AN APPLICATION.
6151 Bow River Drive
6151 Bow River Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
5 Bedrooms
$1,750
2128 sqft
6151 Bow River Drive Available 08/14/20 6151 Bow River Drive - Come see this charming 5 bedroom, 3 bath ranch style home with finished basement in a great location convenient to schools, shopping and all major roads.
5833 Santana Drive
5833 Santana Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
945 sqft
Check out this great basement setup. All utilities and internet included. Separate entry thru the laundry to the basement.
5247 Prairie Grass Ln
5247 Prairie Grass Lane, Colorado Springs, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1642 sqft
An outstanding two story home near Powers and Stetson Hills! Home includes range, refrigerator, dishwasher, and washer/dryer hook up. Property features a fenced yard and small patio. Sorry, no air conditioning at this property. 1,642 sq. ft.
