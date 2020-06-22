4777 N Sleepy Hollow Cir

Amenities
4 Bedroom Ranch Style Home - Property Id: 298867
Single family ranch home in established Village Seven neighborhood. Large backyard (currently not fully fenced in), 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, fully finished basement, and 1 car attached garage provide plenty of space. Great kitchen updates include wood laminate flooring, dark laminate counters, updated cabinet faces, and stainless steel appliances. Large master bedroom includes double sized closet plus ample space for a sitting area. Includes washer and dryer. The neighborhood is defined by wonderful mature trees, parks, and trails. You'll be near the ever-popular Homestead Trail and parks in all directions - Penrose, Carter, Homestead, and Rudy Parks. The location is also mere minutes to the First and Main Town Center for shopping, movies, and restaurants. Midway between Academy and Powers Boulevards, you'll have easy access to anywhere.
Available now!
Accepts cats and dogs.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/298867
Property Id 298867
(RLNE5850503)