All apartments in Colorado Springs
Find more places like 4777 N Sleepy Hollow Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Colorado Springs, CO
/
4777 N Sleepy Hollow Cir
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

4777 N Sleepy Hollow Cir

4777 Sleepy Hollow Circle North · (719) 466-4377
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Colorado Springs
See all
Village Seven
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4777 Sleepy Hollow Circle North, Colorado Springs, CO 80917
Village Seven

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2 baths, $1650 · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1732 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
4 Bedroom Ranch Style Home - Property Id: 298867

Single family ranch home in established Village Seven neighborhood. Large backyard (currently not fully fenced in), 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, fully finished basement, and 1 car attached garage provide plenty of space. Great kitchen updates include wood laminate flooring, dark laminate counters, updated cabinet faces, and stainless steel appliances. Large master bedroom includes double sized closet plus ample space for a sitting area. Includes washer and dryer. The neighborhood is defined by wonderful mature trees, parks, and trails. You'll be near the ever-popular Homestead Trail and parks in all directions - Penrose, Carter, Homestead, and Rudy Parks. The location is also mere minutes to the First and Main Town Center for shopping, movies, and restaurants. Midway between Academy and Powers Boulevards, you'll have easy access to anywhere.

Available now!
Accepts cats and dogs.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/298867
Property Id 298867

(RLNE5850503)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4777 N Sleepy Hollow Cir have any available units?
4777 N Sleepy Hollow Cir has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 4777 N Sleepy Hollow Cir have?
Some of 4777 N Sleepy Hollow Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4777 N Sleepy Hollow Cir currently offering any rent specials?
4777 N Sleepy Hollow Cir isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4777 N Sleepy Hollow Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 4777 N Sleepy Hollow Cir is pet friendly.
Does 4777 N Sleepy Hollow Cir offer parking?
Yes, 4777 N Sleepy Hollow Cir does offer parking.
Does 4777 N Sleepy Hollow Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4777 N Sleepy Hollow Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4777 N Sleepy Hollow Cir have a pool?
No, 4777 N Sleepy Hollow Cir does not have a pool.
Does 4777 N Sleepy Hollow Cir have accessible units?
No, 4777 N Sleepy Hollow Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 4777 N Sleepy Hollow Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4777 N Sleepy Hollow Cir has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4777 N Sleepy Hollow Cir?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Flats at Pine Cliff
4760 Rusina Rd
Colorado Springs, CO 80907
Sky at Bear Creek
864 Oxford Ln
Colorado Springs, CO 80905
Cheyenne Creek
145 W Cheyenne Rd
Colorado Springs, CO 80906
Springs at Allison Valley
11320 New Voyager Heights
Colorado Springs, CO 80921
Viridian Edge at The Park
6236 Twin Oaks Dr
Colorado Springs, CO 80918
Cortland Grand River
7755 Kaleb Grove
Colorado Springs, CO 80920
Grand View
2505 E Pikes Peak Ave
Colorado Springs, CO 80909
Retreat at Austin Bluffs
4675 Templeton Park Cir
Colorado Springs, CO 80917

Similar Pages

Colorado Springs 1 BedroomsColorado Springs 2 Bedrooms
Colorado Springs Dog Friendly ApartmentsColorado Springs Pet Friendly Places
Colorado Springs Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COCentennial, CO
Littleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COParker, CO
Castle Rock, COPueblo, COLone Tree, COGolden, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Palmer ParkVista GrandePark Hill
Village SevenBriargateGarden Ranch
Pulpit RockRustic Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Colorado Colorado SpringsColorado College
University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Arapahoe Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity