447 Ellers Grove

Come see our 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bath townhouse which conveniently located about 10 minutes from Peterson Air Force Base and is near shopping, schools, and parks/playgrounds. Unit comes with all kitchen appliances, washer and dryer are included and two designated parking spaces. Newer paint, light fixtures and flooring throughout the townhouse. Fireplace in living room. Dining area with walk-out to semi-private backyard. Central Air conditioning for the warm summer months in CO. Come and see it today!



No Pets and No smoking.



Available for 3/1/2018 move-in date.



Contact Action Team Realty for a showing at 719-559-8416. Applications can be done at www.actionteamrentals.com which are $35 per and each person over the age of 18 is required to submit an application.

