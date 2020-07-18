All apartments in Colorado Springs
Colorado Springs, CO
447 Ellers Grove
447 Ellers Grove

447 Ellers Grove · (888) 659-9596 ext. 2031239
Location

447 Ellers Grove, Colorado Springs, CO 80916
Eastborough

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,225

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 988 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
air conditioning
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
playground
Come see our 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bath townhouse which conveniently located about 10 minutes from Peterson Air Force Base and is near shopping, schools, and parks/playgrounds. Unit comes with all kitchen appliances, washer and dryer are included and two designated parking spaces. Newer paint, light fixtures and flooring throughout the townhouse. Fireplace in living room. Dining area with walk-out to semi-private backyard. Central Air conditioning for the warm summer months in CO. Come and see it today!

No Pets and No smoking.

Available for 3/1/2018 move-in date.

Contact Action Team Realty for a showing at 719-559-8416. Applications can be done at www.actionteamrentals.com which are $35 per and each person over the age of 18 is required to submit an application.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 447 Ellers Grove have any available units?
447 Ellers Grove has a unit available for $1,225 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 447 Ellers Grove have?
Some of 447 Ellers Grove's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 447 Ellers Grove currently offering any rent specials?
447 Ellers Grove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 447 Ellers Grove pet-friendly?
No, 447 Ellers Grove is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colorado Springs.
Does 447 Ellers Grove offer parking?
Yes, 447 Ellers Grove offers parking.
Does 447 Ellers Grove have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 447 Ellers Grove offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 447 Ellers Grove have a pool?
No, 447 Ellers Grove does not have a pool.
Does 447 Ellers Grove have accessible units?
No, 447 Ellers Grove does not have accessible units.
Does 447 Ellers Grove have units with dishwashers?
No, 447 Ellers Grove does not have units with dishwashers.
