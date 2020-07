Amenities

This is a tastefully updated townhome, conveniently located close to Fort Carson! This property features all new carpets, wood floors, appliances, kitchen and bathroom countertops, and tile in the master bathroom. Close to shopping, restaurants, golf courses and more! Water and trash are included in rent and exterior maintenance is taken care of for you so you can simply enjoy the home!