Amenities
4085 Siferd Blvd. Available 08/04/20 Ranch style Townhome with three bedrooms and an office - This tonwhome is bigger than it looks!!! Main level feature your master bedroom with a 5 piece bath and walk in closet, a family room with gas fireplace and your office and washer dryer hookups. Kitchen has a large corner pantry and white appliances as well as a separate dining room space.
Finished basement with two more bedrooms both having walk in closets and a large entertaining space with built in Tv shelves and a full bath.
Fenced yard, Central location
No pets, no smoking!!!
Call Gina at 719-232-4072
(RLNE5912616)