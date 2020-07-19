Amenities

w/d hookup walk in closets fireplace

4085 Siferd Blvd. Available 08/04/20 Ranch style Townhome with three bedrooms and an office - This tonwhome is bigger than it looks!!! Main level feature your master bedroom with a 5 piece bath and walk in closet, a family room with gas fireplace and your office and washer dryer hookups. Kitchen has a large corner pantry and white appliances as well as a separate dining room space.



Finished basement with two more bedrooms both having walk in closets and a large entertaining space with built in Tv shelves and a full bath.



Fenced yard, Central location



No pets, no smoking!!!



Call Gina at 719-232-4072



