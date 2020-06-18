All apartments in Colorado Springs
4045 Sod House Trail

4045 Sod House Trail · (719) 424-9919
Location

4045 Sod House Trail, Colorado Springs, CO 80917
Village Seven

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 4045 Sod House Trail · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 2 Bath · 2194 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great Location, VIDEO WALK THROUGH! - 5 bed, 2 bath home in a great location! Hardwood floors throughout the main floor, large back yard, good size patio in back. Big rec room in the basement, along with a large storage room. 3 bedrooms are on the main floor, 2 in the basement. Please be sure to watch the video walkthrough as showings are not allowed due to COVID-19. Please contact property manager with questions, questions on exceptions are answered with a "no".

This property is not "grow" friendly. Marijuana cannot be grown, used, produced and/or distributed in any way. $200 non-refundable pet fee per pet. $20 per month pet fee per pet. Security Deposit and First month's rent due at signing. $100 Lease Administration fee due at signing. Security Deposit equal to one month's rent. Please see minimum qualifications and apply online at www.ColoradoSpringsPropertyManagement.com.

(RLNE4192309)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4045 Sod House Trail have any available units?
4045 Sod House Trail has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 4045 Sod House Trail have?
Some of 4045 Sod House Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4045 Sod House Trail currently offering any rent specials?
4045 Sod House Trail isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4045 Sod House Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 4045 Sod House Trail is pet friendly.
Does 4045 Sod House Trail offer parking?
No, 4045 Sod House Trail does not offer parking.
Does 4045 Sod House Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4045 Sod House Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4045 Sod House Trail have a pool?
No, 4045 Sod House Trail does not have a pool.
Does 4045 Sod House Trail have accessible units?
No, 4045 Sod House Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 4045 Sod House Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4045 Sod House Trail has units with dishwashers.
