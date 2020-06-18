4045 Sod House Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great Location, VIDEO WALK THROUGH! - 5 bed, 2 bath home in a great location! Hardwood floors throughout the main floor, large back yard, good size patio in back. Big rec room in the basement, along with a large storage room. 3 bedrooms are on the main floor, 2 in the basement. Please be sure to watch the video walkthrough as showings are not allowed due to COVID-19. Please contact property manager with questions, questions on exceptions are answered with a "no".



This property is not "grow" friendly. Marijuana cannot be grown, used, produced and/or distributed in any way. $200 non-refundable pet fee per pet. $20 per month pet fee per pet. Security Deposit and First month's rent due at signing. $100 Lease Administration fee due at signing. Security Deposit equal to one month's rent. Please see minimum qualifications and apply online at www.ColoradoSpringsPropertyManagement.com.



(RLNE4192309)