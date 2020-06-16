Amenities

garage walk in closets ceiling fan clubhouse fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

3430 MacGregor Drive - Amazing 4 Bedroom, 4 Bathroom, 3 car garage home. New carpet, new vinyl, and new paint! This spacious home offers breathtaking mountain view and is close to many convenience. Large eat-in kitchen, formal dining room, and airy living room make up the main level. Upstairs hosts the large master bedroom with walk-in closet and private bathroom, two additional bedrooms, and a full hall bathroom. The finished basement has a wide open recreation room, additional bedroom, and a full bathroom. Don't let this one pass you by.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5593286)