Colorado Springs, CO
3430 MacGregor Drive
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:19 AM

3430 MacGregor Drive

3430 Macgregor Drive · (719) 884-0777
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3430 Macgregor Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80922
Springs Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3430 MacGregor Drive · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2285 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
clubhouse
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
3430 MacGregor Drive - Amazing 4 Bedroom, 4 Bathroom, 3 car garage home. New carpet, new vinyl, and new paint! This spacious home offers breathtaking mountain view and is close to many convenience. Large eat-in kitchen, formal dining room, and airy living room make up the main level. Upstairs hosts the large master bedroom with walk-in closet and private bathroom, two additional bedrooms, and a full hall bathroom. The finished basement has a wide open recreation room, additional bedroom, and a full bathroom. Don't let this one pass you by.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5593286)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3430 MacGregor Drive have any available units?
3430 MacGregor Drive has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 3430 MacGregor Drive have?
Some of 3430 MacGregor Drive's amenities include garage, walk in closets, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3430 MacGregor Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3430 MacGregor Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3430 MacGregor Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3430 MacGregor Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colorado Springs.
Does 3430 MacGregor Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3430 MacGregor Drive does offer parking.
Does 3430 MacGregor Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3430 MacGregor Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3430 MacGregor Drive have a pool?
No, 3430 MacGregor Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3430 MacGregor Drive have accessible units?
No, 3430 MacGregor Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3430 MacGregor Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3430 MacGregor Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
