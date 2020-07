Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage courtyard

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking garage

Three bedrooms, three baths and attached 2 car garage. Enclosed front patio that looks out to the courtyard and large upper laundry room. Seperate living and dining room, loft and an end unit. Close to military bases, an elementary school right next door, parks , shopping and dining!