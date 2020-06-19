All apartments in Colorado Springs
Find more places like 2722 W Pikes Peak Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Colorado Springs, CO
/
2722 W Pikes Peak Avenue
Last updated June 11 2020 at 7:31 PM

2722 W Pikes Peak Avenue

2722 West Pikes Peak Avenue · (719) 393-7465
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Colorado Springs
See all
Old Colorado City
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2722 West Pikes Peak Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO 80904
Old Colorado City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1330 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
In the heart of Old Colorado City, walking distance to all the bars and restaurants. Gourmet kitchen, with an open floor plan leading into the dining and living room. Lots of windows bringing in natural light.
Lots of storage and big walk-in closets in both bedrooms, the third bedroom is non conforming and currently set up as an office.
Home comes fully furnished and is ready for you to move in and feel right at home.

The backyard is every dog's dream, fully fenced in. The front porch has direct views of pikes peak. Home is available starting September 1st, minimum of 3-month rental term

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2722 W Pikes Peak Avenue have any available units?
2722 W Pikes Peak Avenue has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 2722 W Pikes Peak Avenue have?
Some of 2722 W Pikes Peak Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2722 W Pikes Peak Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2722 W Pikes Peak Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2722 W Pikes Peak Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2722 W Pikes Peak Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2722 W Pikes Peak Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2722 W Pikes Peak Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2722 W Pikes Peak Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2722 W Pikes Peak Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2722 W Pikes Peak Avenue have a pool?
No, 2722 W Pikes Peak Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2722 W Pikes Peak Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2722 W Pikes Peak Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2722 W Pikes Peak Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2722 W Pikes Peak Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2722 W Pikes Peak Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Overlook at Interquest
11124 Cedar Glen Vw
Colorado Springs, CO 80921
La Bella Vita
4986 Amarosa Heights
Colorado Springs, CO 80920
Volta at Voyager
11275 Nahcolite Point
Colorado Springs, CO 80921
Yorkshire Square Apartment Homes
6633 Palace Dr
Colorado Springs, CO 80918
Park at Palmer Apartments
3803 Half Turn Rd
Colorado Springs, CO 80917
Copper Stone
2827 E Pikes Peak Ave
Colorado Springs, CO 80809
Vista View Apartments
2811 Upper Vickers View
Colorado Springs, CO 80918
Heritage at Hidden Creek
5910 Vista Ridge Pt
Colorado Springs, CO 80918

Similar Pages

Colorado Springs 1 BedroomsColorado Springs 2 Bedrooms
Colorado Springs Dog Friendly ApartmentsColorado Springs Pet Friendly Places
Colorado Springs Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COCentennial, CO
Littleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COParker, CO
Castle Rock, COPueblo, COLone Tree, COGolden, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Palmer ParkVista GrandePark Hill
Village SevenBriargateGarden Ranch
Pulpit RockRustic Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Colorado Colorado SpringsColorado College
University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Arapahoe Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity