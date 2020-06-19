2722 W Pikes Peak Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

In the heart of Old Colorado City, walking distance to all the bars and restaurants. Gourmet kitchen, with an open floor plan leading into the dining and living room. Lots of windows bringing in natural light.

Lots of storage and big walk-in closets in both bedrooms, the third bedroom is non conforming and currently set up as an office.

Home comes fully furnished and is ready for you to move in and feel right at home.



The backyard is every dog's dream, fully fenced in. The front porch has direct views of pikes peak. Home is available starting September 1st, minimum of 3-month rental term