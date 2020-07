Amenities

Unit Amenities w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

11473 White Lotus Lane Available 08/14/20 TWO STORY IN WILDWOOD AT NORTHGATE - ***PLEASE GO TO OUR WEBSITE TO CONFIRM ALL THE INFORMATION ON THIS PROPERTY AT WWW.PROADVANTAGEPM.COM*** PLEASE CALL OUR OFFICE TO MAKE SURE WE DON'T HAVE ANY PENDING APPLICATIONS 719-264-4394 *** An application must be filled out for each adult*** The application process is 24-48 hours. Upon approval of the application the deposit is due in certified check or money order.



THIS 4 BEDROOM TWO STORY, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, 5 PIECE MASTER BATH, HOA COVERS LAWN, SNOW REMOVAL AND TRASH REMOVAL. CLOSE TO SHOPPING, SCHOOLS AND GREAT RESTAURANTS.



1 SMALL MATURE DOG UNDER 30 LBS (OVER 1 YEAR OLD) WITH AN ADDITIONAL DEPOSIT OF $500.00



ACADEMY SCHOOL DISTRICT 20



Directions/Cross: FROM INTERQUEST & VOYAGER PKWY.GO NORTH ON VOYAGER, TURN EAST ON JET STREAM, TURN NORTH ON WILDWOOD PASS THEN SOUTH ON WHITE LOTUS LANE



***PLEASE NOTE THAT THERE IS NO SMOKING ALLOWED IN ANY OF OUR PROPERTIES. THERE IS NO GROWING, SELLING, DISTRIBUTING OR SMOKING OF MARIJUANA UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANCES AT ANY OF OUR PROPERTIES BY TENANT(S) OR GUESTS***



No Cats Allowed



