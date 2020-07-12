/
interquest
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:55 PM
108 Apartments for rent in Interquest, Colorado Springs, CO
Last updated July 12 at 06:15pm
44 Units Available
FalconView
10691 Cadence Point, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,399
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1269 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at FalconView in Colorado Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
26 Units Available
Springs at Allison Valley
11320 New Voyager Heights, Colorado Springs, CO
Studio
$1,194
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,401
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1135 sqft
Near Pikes Peak Community College and Schriever Air Force Base. Townhome-style apartments with private entries, gourmet kitchens and scenic views. On-site swimming pool, fitness center, pet playground and complimentary coffee bar. Flexible lease terms available.
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
17 Units Available
Volta at Voyager
11275 Nahcolite Point, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,275
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,185
1300 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! NOW OPEN! Volta at Voyager raises the bar for modern, adventurous apartment living in Colorado Springs.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
11473 White Lotus Lane
11473 White Lotus Lane, Colorado Springs, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1527 sqft
11473 White Lotus Lane Available 08/14/20 TWO STORY IN WILDWOOD AT NORTHGATE - ***PLEASE GO TO OUR WEBSITE TO CONFIRM ALL THE INFORMATION ON THIS PROPERTY AT WWW.PROADVANTAGEPM.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1710 Wildwood Pass Drive
1710 Wildwood Pass Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1300 sqft
Great D-20 Home Available July 1! - Great 3 bedroom, 2-1/2 bath home with an attached 2-car garage! Brand new stainless appliances! Open floorplan. Great room w/see-through fireplace. Newer carpet, fresh interior and exterior paint, central A/C.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1354 Sunshine Valley
1354 Sunshine Valley Way, Colorado Springs, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
1354 Sunshine Valley Available 08/15/20 Make This Beautiful Newly Constructed Three Bedroom Your Home! - This beautiful three-story home was brilliantly designed to offer an incomparable atmosphere.
Results within 1 mile of Interquest
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
13 Units Available
Talon Hill
1640 Peregrine Vista Hts, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,304
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,546
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,824
1372 sqft
A range of one-, two- and three-bedroom spacious apartments at Talon Hill. Features include wood-style flooring, high ceilings and garages. Easy access to Interstate 25 for Denver commutes.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
691 Brambleberry Heights
691 Brambleberry Hts, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2250 sqft
Available 07/17/20 Villas at Northgate - Property Id: 315076 Be the first to live in this beautiful three level townhome with a 2 car garage, stainless steel Whirlpool kitchen appliances and award winning nearby schools.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1224 Mount Estes Dr
1224 Mount Estes Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
6 Bedrooms
$2,395
3300 sqft
D20 6bdrm Home in Briargate Area....Close to Shopping, Schools, Entertainment - This large home is located in the desirable Briargate area and centered in school district 20.
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
10745 Autumn Gold View - 1
10745 Autumn Gold Vw, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,772
1640 sqft
New 2-story town home. 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, loft. End unit. Attached 2 car garage. Upper level laundry with W/D. Stainless steel kitchen appliances. Yard maintenance, yard water, snow removal, trash service included.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
11824 Wildwood Ridge Dr
11824 Wildwood Ridge Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1527 sqft
Lovely 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath. All bedrooms are upstairs. No AC and Pets are negotiable.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10829 Tincup Creek Pt.
10829 Tincup Creek Point, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2237 sqft
10829 Tincup Creek Pt. Available 08/20/20 BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOME-NORTH END OF TOWN - ***PLEASE GO TO OUR WEBSITE TO CONFIRM ALL THE INFORMATION ON THIS PROPERTY AT WWW.PROADVANTAGEPM.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
1821 Spring Water Point
1821 Spring Water Pt, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1415 sqft
Brand New, modern Townhome, with fabulous Great Room , beautiful open kitchen with walk-in pantry, half bath , mechanical room and direct access from your own two car attached garage. Island in Kitchen with stone countertops, and all new appliances.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
723 Brambleberry Heights
723 Brambleberry Hts, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
2308 sqft
Brand new 3 bedroom, 2,308 sf. luxury townhouses (4 units) with upgraded kitchen, bath and many other upgrades, at the “Villas at Northgate” community (Academy 20 district) near the Oracle building, close to shopping and restaurants. 2 car garages.
Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
1815 Spring Water Pt
1815 Spring Water Pt, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1475 sqft
Available 05/31/20 Brand New Urban Style Townhouse at Victory Ridge - Property Id: 253932 A new build stylish, urban style town home located at The District @ Victory! The brand new 2-story town home offers low maintenance living with private
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1033 Deschutes Dr
1033 Deschutes Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2432 sqft
Beautiful 3 bed, 3 bath, 3 car garage home - Property Id: 237697 Superb 2-story home with upgraded Kitchen featuring slab granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, 42 maple cabinets and beautiful hardwood floors.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1875 Spring Water Pt
1875 Spring Water Pt, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1474 sqft
Brand new townhouse in the Victory Ridge Community. Great two story modern ?smart? home walks into an open floor plan with hard surface flooring, stainless steel appliances, granite counters and an island, great for entertaining.
Results within 5 miles of Interquest
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
13 Units Available
Elements at Briargate
9403 Cadmium View, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,340
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1125 sqft
Located near shopping, dining, public transportation, and the USAF Academy. Smoke-free one- and two-bedroom apartments, with granite counters, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances. Carports and garages available with fee. Lots of amenities, including pool.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
11 Units Available
Eagle Ridge
830 Vindicator Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,070
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1104 sqft
Located in the prestigious Rockimmon area, these spacious units offer a variety of amenities, including gym, balcony, dishwasher, refrigerator and an optional upgrade for a designated parking space.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
16 Units Available
Whispering Hills
260 Rim View Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,168
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
986 sqft
Welcome to the beautiful community of Whispering Hills. At our charming, pet-friendly community, our floor plans are uniquely designed to fit any lifestyle by offering a wide selection of one- and two-bedroom luxury apartments in Colorado Springs.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
14 Units Available
Vue21
4610 Nautilus Peak Vw, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,208
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,885
1340 sqft
Newly upgraded community located close to the upscale shopping options of The Promenade Shops at Briargate. One-, two- and three bedroom units with granite counters, spacious closets and in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
8 Units Available
Heritage at Hidden Creek
5910 Vista Ridge Pt, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, in School District 11 and close to I-25. Residents enjoy pool, fire pit and jogging trail. Homes feature large windows, stainless steel appliances and ample storage.
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
20 Units Available
Bella Springs
1050 Milano Pt, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,325
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,471
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,023
1337 sqft
Close to Voyager Pkwy and The Classical Academy North Campus. Mediterranean-style community features a pool, gym, and business center. Homes have carpeting, a bathtub, modern kitchen appliances, and a balcony or patio.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
12 Units Available
Champions Apartments
4505 Dublin Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,250
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1207 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,005
1288 sqft
Close to First and Main Town Center and Cotton Creek Park. Spacious apartments with built-in wine racks, oversized windows, and self-cleaning ovens. Community offers Pikes Peak views and resort-style amenities such as an infinity-edge pool.
